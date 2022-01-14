ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Collection

By Nicole Phelps
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 6 days ago

On a Zoom call, Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi were enthusing about an exhibition of the British dancer and choreographer Michael Clark’s work at the Barbican. “It’s so contemporary, but there’s a sense of anarchy that runs throughout it. We thought, How could we put a sense of anarchy [in the...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

13 Reasons to Pick up a Peter Pan Collar Sweater

Throughout the cold winter months, it’s hard to imagine wearing anything besides warm and cozy knits. Though a Peter Pan collar sweater could be the solution to your sartorial lethargy on the days when dressing up feels like an Olympic sport. A Peter Pan collar sweater features a small or wide bib collar—sometimes lace, sometimes scalloped—adding a polished touch of femininity to your look. Some of these sweaters even come with detachable collars, so you can go sans collar for lounging on the couch, then pop it on for that Zoom call with your boss. Best yet, some brands like Ganni and Sea are selling Peter Pan collars as separates, so you can simply throw on the collar when you need to dress things up. So if you’re looking to upgrade your knit game, consider a Peter Pan collar sweater to spice things up. Below, shop our favorites.
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

With French Musician Crystal Murray, Expect the Unexpected

There’s a changing of the guard in fashion and culture. Gen Z creators are pushing the conversation forward in ways both awe-inspiring and audacious. Our latest project, Youthquake, invites you to discover how these artists, musicians, actors, designers, and models are radically reimagining the future. At 19 years old,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

A New Exhibition at FIT Examines the Ever Alluring 1990s as an Era of Reinvention and Restlessness

Pro or con, visitors are sure to have strong opinions about “Fashion in the Nineties,” the new exhibition at the Museum at FIT. The decade that gave us grunge and glamour has been cultified on Tumblr, Reddit, and Instagram to the point where everyone seems to have their own essential “playlist.” “People will come in and look at any of these sections and say, ‘I wouldn’t have included that, but I would’ve included this Calvin Klein dress,’ and that’s really fun,” says curator Colleen Hill. “And I hope people share that with me.”
VISUAL ART
Vogue Magazine

This Gen Z Artist Changed Her Hair Over 70 Times in a Year

There’s a changing of the guard in fashion and culture. Gen Z creators are pushing the conversation forward in ways both awe-inspiring and audacious. Our latest project, Youthquake, invites you to discover how these artists, musicians, actors, designers, and models are radically reimagining the future. Those invested in the...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fabrics#British#Preen#Crepe Jersey#Mac
Footwear News

Fall in Love With Converse’s Valentine’s Day Collection in Sneakers Embroidered With Hearts and Kissable Lips

Converse’s Valentine’s Day sneaker releases will make you catch all the lovey-dovey feels this year. The brand released its limited range of V-Day-themed sneakers created in its most popular silhouettes. There are four distinct designs with themes that align with the holiday. The first style is a white Chunk 70 shoe that features little red lips embroidered all over with the word “Me” embroidered around the outer sole along with an embroidered heart. It includes the Converse signature seal and a black and white sole color combination. They also come with white laces. Another design follows the same aesthetic and pattern, except...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

Objet: Wwake’s Art-Inspired Jewelry

Wing Yau, founder of Wwake, might describe herself as a purveyor of understated gemstone jewelry, but her work is as much wearable art as adornment. Yau graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design with a degree in sculpture, and Wwake’s core collection started as small-scale artworks. “I didn’t really ever imagine [jewelry making] for myself, to be honest,” she recalls. “I was really just interested in manipulating materials and exploring different textures. And then the pieces that felt most like jewelry were of course the ones that took off.” She launched Wwake in 2013. Yau, the daughter of Chinese immigrants who...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Discovering The Archive

Vogue Italia and Diesel have chosen the photographer Mattia Balsamini to interpret seven iconic garments of the brand that has exceptionally opened the doors of its historical archive. Through his surreal still lives, Balsamini has highlighted two essential elements of Diesel's DNA: on the one hand the instinct for rebellion,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Vogue Magazine

J Balvin Takes the Statement Skirt to the Next Level

Earlier this morning, Louis Vuitton debuted their new fall 2022 menswear show, and the line was complete with psychedelic suiting and cool, sporty separates (it was the last collection overseen by the late designer, Virgil Abloh). In the front row was a handful of VIP guests, including model Naomi Campbell, rapper Tyler the Creator, and athlete Venus Williams. But it was the Colombian singer J Balvin who really brought a bold look for the occasion: a puffer skirt.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Longevity
Vogue Magazine

Reviving a Heritage Jewelry House—This Time With Lab-Grown Diamonds

In the 1800s, Oscar Massin was a groundbreaking jewelry designer who created tiaras for the Queen of the Netherlands and developed a technique that made metal look like lace. In other words, he was an innovator, and his work was prominently presented at the Universal Expositions in Paris throughout the latter half of the 19th century. His love of nature comes through in his designs—elaborate diamond brooches in the shape of a rose, or a diadem adorned with carved shells and pearls that belongs to the Spanish royal family. He retired in 1892, but his work still resonates today. Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour wore a rose-cut diamond necklace of his to the 2019 Met gala, for instance. With his values in mind, Frédéric de Narp, Coralie de Fontenay, and Sandrine de Laage are reviving Oscar Massin as a luxury jewelry house next month.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

Why Splurge On Coats When This Chic Quilted Jacket From Target Exists?

As a fashion editor, there’s no shame in my a-good-chunk-of-my-wardrobe-is-from-Target game. I mean, have you shopped the Who What Wear collection recently?! It’s easily my favorite of Target’s impressive in-house brands, constantly on the cusp of what’s trendy, new and lacking in my closet. Right now, the void I’m trying to fill is that of a perfect piece of quilted outerwear—and Target’s array of quilted jackets are saving the day, as usual. Over the last two weeks, I’ve seen the Who What Wear x Target Instagram account post this jacket not once, not twice, but three times! And each time, I...
APPAREL
The Independent

André Leon Talley’s best fashion moments: from bespoke suits to iconic kaftans

Beloved fashion icon André Leon Talley has died at the age of 73, leaving the fashion world in mourning.The former US Vogue creative director died in New York on Tuesday, his representatives confirmed in a statement.Over his five-decade-long career, Talley, who became US Vogue’s first African-American creative director from 1988 to 1995 and later the magazine’s editor-at-large, was a glamorous staple at events like runway shows, red carpets and launches.Fellow designers, models and other members of the fashion industry paid tribute to Talley as a “force of nature”.We take a look at some of the late journalist’s best fashion moments...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Penny, Lug-Soled, and Horsebit—Our Favorite Loafers to Shop Now

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best loafers for women are more than timeless. This season they abound with many fresh iterations filling the new arrivals sections, from cult designer styles to nostalgic versions channeling the ’90s and ’00s. That’s right, the classic shoe style most synonymous with academia in its preppiest form has undergone a remix of sorts. Think chunky silhouettes with lug soles and souped-up platforms, eye-catching embellishments like oversize buckles to sleek, metal-worked adornments, and daring colors, from pastels to neon.
APPAREL
CBS New York

Sotheby’s Auctioning Off 200 Pairs Of Sneakers By Late Fashion Designer Virgil Abloh

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sotheby’s is hosting an auction to honor late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. Two hundred pairs of the Louis Vuitton Nike Air Force 1 sneakers will be sold online. The shoes were part of Abloh’s spring/summer 2022 collection. He died in November of cancer. Proceeds from the auction will go to his scholarship fund for Black fashion students. The auction will be held Jan. 26.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

The New Arrivals We’re Excited to Shop this Week

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In our modern fashion industry, gone are the days of seasonal drops. Designers are giving us something to look forward to all year long, with goodies landing in stores and online every week—from got-to-have-it handbags to wear-forever dresses. Here, we round up our favorite new items of the week to shop now before they’re inevitably gone.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Remembering André Leon Talley, a Fashion Oracle and an Entirely Original Man

André Leon Talley's reputation preceded him—how could it not? A swaggering fashion oracle shaped by the legendary Diana Vreeland, for whom he worked at the Costume Institute of the Met, spraying mannequins gold for “Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design” and interpreting her cryptic injunctions (and to whom he later read by her bedside when her eyesight failed her, each fueled by thimblefuls of vodka), and in Warhol’s legendary Factory, and in the scrappy trenches at the Paris frontline of Women’s Wear Daily, and as the recipient of a Gatsby confetti of crepe de chine shirts from his intimate friend Karl Lagerfeld, and the confidences of Loulou de la Falaise and Betty Catroux and Tina Chow and Paloma Picasso and Diane von Furstenberg.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Clothes That “Let Me Be Me:” Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Talk Fashion at Dolce & Gabbana

Late on Saturday night at a dinner for around 40 people in Milan’s Martini Bar, Colson Baker and Domenico Dolce proposed a toast. It was to celebrate a headline-making engagement that had just gone down a storm. Because the engagement wasn’t the one you might be thinking of, however, there was no question that we drank anything but Prosecco. The toast and the dinner we’d just finished was to celebrate that afternoon’s highly-collaborative menswear show at which the fall 2022 menswear collection by Dolce & Gabbana had shared the Teatro Metropole runway with Machine Gun Kelly (Baker’s high-caliber stage name). As Vogue Runway’s review recounted, it was a blast.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Naomi Campbell Stands Tall in Metallic-Tipped Boots and Hybrid Dress at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 Menswear Fashion Show

Naomi Campbell took to the streets of Paris to make a statement at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 menswear show. Held during the menswear shows at Paris Fashion Week, the brand showcased its final men’s collection designed by the late Virgil Abloh. The legendary supermodel posed for paparazzi in a button-up hybrid shirtdress. The flowing piece featured long sleeves and a zip-up collar, as well as a beige sleeve and torso section with a large Vuitton logo that mimicked a bomber jacket. The dramatic dress was paired with coordinating beige and white trousers, which featured an athleisure-like drawstring waistband and balloon-leg silhouette...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

39 Short Hairstyles to Inspire Your Next Chop

Taking the plunge and opting for a short hairstyle can seem like a daunting prospect, but there is nothing like a good snip to revive tired ends, bring movement into lengths, and seriously shake up a look. It’s no surprise that we tend to get them when we’ve endured a toxic break-up or changed jobs—the power of a short haircut lies in its ability to make us feel brand new again, and ready to take on the world.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Blackpink’s Jisoo Is a Vision in Black and White With Collared Jacket, Dior Bag and Sharp Sneakers

Blackpink member Jisoo took a sharp approach to sporty dressing while promoting Dior’s newest handbag. The “Kill This Love” singer posed on Instagram, wearing black trousers, a T-shirt and a matching button-up jacket. Jisoo’s look was punctuated by a white leather version of Dior’s Small Vibe Hobo bag. The $3,400 handbag featured allover quilting and gold chain accents, giving her casual ensemble a dash of elegance. Her outfit was complete with a fluffy white bucket hat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO (@sooyaaa__) For footwear, the “How You Like That” singer wore a pair of lace-up sneakers. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy