U.S. Senator Thune discusses decision to run for re-election

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Senator John Thune recently announced his intention to run for a fourth term in the U.S. Senate this...

Aberdeen man running for democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

An Aberdeen man is running for the democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate. Brian Bengs of Aberdeen is a military veteran and most recently was an instructor at Northern State University. He said he decided to run after seeing what happened in Washington last January sixth. Bengs said he was...
ABERDEEN, SD
SD Senator John Thune on Running for a Fourth Term

South Dakota Senator John Thune last weekend tweeted out his intention to run for a fourth term in the US Senate this year. He says it took some time and family discussions to get to a decision…..https://soundcloud.com/wnax-radio/john-thune-113a-2?si=0c8c327afade4f4299deca59429259eb&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing. Thune says the six year term was a big consideration…. Thune says...
John Thune
Trump Nemesis John Thune Says He’s Running for Senate Again

Sen. John Thune (R-SD), the Senate Minority Whip, said Saturday he plans to run for a fourth term in the Senate, tamping down retirement speculation and setting himself up to potentially succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell as the Republican leader. “I’m asking South Dakotans for the opportunity to continue serving them in the U.S. Senate,” Thune, the second-highest ranking Republican, said in a statement announcing the decision. The New York Times reported last month that Thune had considered retiring in part due to the Republican Party’s submission to Donald Trump, who has long expressed his ire with Thune’s kinship with McConnell. “He will be primaried in 2022, political career over!!!” Trump said after Thune derided Trump’s attempts to overturn the election.
Thune to run again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The wait is over. John Thune will be running for his fourth term as Senator from South Dakota. In a statement issued today, January 8, 2022, Thune wrote, “…After careful consideration and prayer, and with the support of my family, I’m asking South Dakotans for the opportunity to continue serving them in the U.S. Senate.”
GOP Sen. John Thune will seek re-election

Senate Minority Whip John Thune announced Saturday that he plans to run for a fourth term in 2022. Why it matters: The second-ranking Senate Republican had been considering retirement, per the New York Times, setting off upheaval among members of the GOP who view Thune as a potential successor to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).
