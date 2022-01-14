DSU featured on CBS Dream Team show on Saturday

Dearborn was mentioned in last week’s pilot episode of the new CBS medical drama called “Good Sam,” which is set in Michigan. In “Good Sam” – which airs Wednesday on CBS at 10 p.m. – Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs, the “Harry Potter” franchise, “Star Trek: Discovery”) is one of the nation’s best heart surgeons and the chief of surgery at the fictional Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. Griff is definitely cut from the same cloth as Dr. Gregory House, the misanthropic medical genius played by Hugh Laurie on 2004-12’s “House.” He is also brash, rude, egotistical, arrogant, insulting, condescending, domineering, and just has nothing nice to see to anyone, especially the doctors under his command.
