DSU featured on CBS Dream Team show on Saturday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital forensics is like solving a mystery. Dakota State University digital forensics expert Dr. Ashley Podhradsky will help unravel cell phone mysteries on this Saturday’s CBS Dream Team show “Mission Unstoppable” episode. On...

East Oregonian

Gallery show features talents of BMCC staff, faculty

PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College is shining the spotlight on the talents of some of its staff and faculty. Kicking off the new year, the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery is featuring the artwork of nine artists who are employed by the college. The exhibition, which highlights the diverse range of talents on campus, opened Thursday, Jan. 6 on Blue Mountain’s Pendleton campus. It runs through Feb. 3.
PENDLETON, OR
102.7 KORD

TV Show Features Break-In at Hanford Nuclear Site

Always fun to be watching TV and come across a Tri-Cities reference. I've been binge-watching a TV series on HBO Max that I didn't watch in its original televised days but imagine watching the show and hearing a Tri-Cities reference?. TV Characters Born In Washington State. The main character was...
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
The Hollywood Reporter

CBS News Shuffles Executive Team With Emphasis on Streaming

CBS News is rejiggering its executive team, and placing an added emphasis on streaming in the process. For starters, CBS has hired Anthony Galloway to serve as senior vp of CBS News streaming, overseeing all programming and production. An NBC News, Conde Nast and Vice veteran, Galloway was most recently chief content officer at The Wall Street Journal. He reports to Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. Meanwhile, CBS has promoted Kaci Sokoloff to vp of bookings for CBS News, leading a centralized booking unit that will encompass the TV broadcasts and streaming platforms. She had been the...
Hot 104.7

An Incredible Midwest Airbnb was Featured on a Netflix Show

Back in the summer of 2021, Netflix released a new show called "The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals." The description on IMDB reads:. "With an eye for every budget, three travelers visit vacation rentals around the globe and share their expert tips and tricks in this reality series." After the...
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn mentioned in CBS show ‘Good Sam’

Dearborn was mentioned in last week’s pilot episode of the new CBS medical drama called “Good Sam,” which is set in Michigan. In “Good Sam” – which airs Wednesday on CBS at 10 p.m. – Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs, the “Harry Potter” franchise, “Star Trek: Discovery”) is one of the nation’s best heart surgeons and the chief of surgery at the fictional Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. Griff is definitely cut from the same cloth as Dr. Gregory House, the misanthropic medical genius played by Hugh Laurie on 2004-12’s “House.” He is also brash, rude, egotistical, arrogant, insulting, condescending, domineering, and just has nothing nice to see to anyone, especially the doctors under his command.
DEARBORN, MI
News Enterprise

Kentucky veterinarian featured in new show

Louisville area veterinarian Dr. Joya S. Griffin has a new show on Nat Geo WILD and Disney+, “Pop Goes the Vet.”. She has an Animal Dermatology Clinic with branches in Louisville and Lexington and Evansville, Indiana. She graduated from Cornell College of Veterinary Medicine in 2006 and focused on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Deadline

CBS News Taps Team To Boost Streaming Plans

CBS News has tapped The Wall Street Journal’s Anthony Galloway to oversee day-to-day programming and production for the network’s streaming service, along with a series of  other executives who also will play roles in the expanded emphasis on the digital platforms. Galloway will serve as senior vice president of CBS News Streaming, and will report to Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations. The network also named Kaci Sokoloff as vice president of bookings for CBS News Network and Streaming, and David Reiter as executive producer of CBS News special events across network and streaming. Galloway most recently was...
NWI.com

'Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid' show to feature Centier Bank

Hollywood star Dennis Quaid is hosting an educational series of shows that will feature Centier Bank in an upcoming episode. "Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid" airs on stations like PBS, CNN, CNN Headline News, MSNBC, CNBC, Fox News, Fox Business Network, TLC, Travel and Discovery. The program has featured companies like Southwest Airlines and Royal Caribbean.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
swishappeal.com

DeShields, Onyenwere tweets about their dreams to be featured on billboards and raise money for charities

What’s better than using the positive vibes from captured dreams to help others?. Starting Tuesday, Twitter will be donating nearly $1 million to charities such as Boys and Girls Club, Destination Crenshaw, The 3-D Foundation, and UNICEF Canada as part of its campaign highlighting the prophetic tweets of celebrities from before they achieved their dreams.
metalinjection

LALU Streams Paint The Sky Featuring DREAM THEATER, STRATOVARIUS & THRESHOLD Members

Lalu, the band headed up by keyboardist and composer Vivien Lalu, is now streaming its progressive metal masterpiece Paint The Sky. The album features vocalist Damian Wilson (Arena, Headspace, Threshold) alongside guest appearances from Jens Johansson (Stratovarius), Joop Wolters (Shadrane), and Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater, Liquid Tension Experiment). Really, "progressive...
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
EW.com

MonsterVerse show featuring Godzilla headed to Apple TV+

Something monstrous is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered a new TV series based on Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise, which has included such recent creature features as Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. The live-action series will take place in the aftermath of 2014's Godzilla and the iconic monster's battle with the other "Titans" in San Francisco, following a family's journey to uncover long-buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization Monarch.
YourErie

Watch: Winter Live Music Series kicks off at Flagship City Food Hall

People stopping in at Flagship City Food Hall for dinner on Thursday night were also treated to a show. The Winter Live Music Series kicked off Thursday night featuring local musician Stephen Trohoske. It’s the first night of the new series, which will run every Thursday night from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. through February. […]
ERIE, PA
The Spun

WWE Has Officially Abandoned Troubling Trademark

WWE made an embarrassingly massive mistake this week. The WWE has long filed trademarks for wrestling names. It did no different earlier this week when it filed a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark” for entertainment services. The name was intended for Australian-born rising star Walter, who has...
wwnytv.com

Sackets ambulance crew to be featured on CBS Evening News

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - The Sackets Harbor Fire Company is garnering national attention. Steve Hartman, whose “On the Road” segment airs Fridays on the CBS Evening News, sat down with the ambulance crew, a youthful group of first responders. You can watch the full story Friday...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
golfmagic.com

Could there possibly be a name for this amazing trick shot?

Everyone loves an incredible trick shot. Social media is littered with talented golfers that turn their hand to the weird and wonderful as opposed to the golf course. Joshua Kelly, a popular trick shot specialist, is seen in the footage below and he had to use the best and wildest corner of his imagination to think of this shot.
coolcleveland.com

Transformer Station Show Features Diverse Violin Images

Akron-born Evan Mirapaul came from a culture-loving but not personally artistic family; his father was a Cleveland Orchestra subscriber but his parents didn’t play music. Still, he found his way into a Suzuki violin program in second grade, continued to play, briefly attended the Cleveland Institute of Music and southern Methodist University, then embarked on a career as a professional musician in orchestras in Phoenix, San Francisco, Montreal and Pittsburgh before ending up in a string quartet in New York. His music career ended in 2004 when he packed away his violin, but he’d already embarked on another: as a photography collector of images of a very specific subject: violins and violinists.
CLEVELAND, OH

