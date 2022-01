Brandon Moreno is staying his extremely humble self ahead of the first title defense this Saturday. The UFC flyweight champion kicks off this week’s edition of We Got Next (4:11) to preview his third bout with Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event of UFC 270, talks how life has changed since becoming champion, admitting he was worried about taking the foot off the gas now that he’s gotten to the top of the mountain and how his approach to this camp reassured him that won’t happen, Figueiredo changing camps ahead of the fight, feeling like he’ll send his multi-time opponent to the bantamweight division, and Michael Jordan’s recent influence on him.

UFC ・ 9 HOURS AGO