Executive director Michael J. Sykes suggests some ways to keep your costs to a minimum.Electric bills are generally higher during the winter months. This may be caused by a variety of factors, but the weather is typically the main culprit. The colder it is outside, the more energy it takes to heat your home. Even if you don't touch your thermostat, your heating system must work longer to maintain the same temperature indoors when the weather outdoors is colder. The average daily temperature in December was 8 degrees colder than it was in November. That means that if you kept...

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO