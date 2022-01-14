More snow headed to Twin Cities

There could be between two to four inches of snow in the Twin Cities before the end of Friday, with the snow already starting to fall before dawn.

It'll be much worse to the southwest, where up to a foot of snow is expected in some areas.

WCCO Meteorologist Paul Douglas says the metro is really on the razor's edge of significant snow.

"Northern and Easter suburbs of St. Paul won't get that much," Paul says. "Maybe an inch or two. I think the downtowns somewhere around three, maybe four. Southern and Western suburbs, Shakopee, out towards St. Boni, even Victoria, a better chance of four or five inches. We're right on the edge."

"The heavy stuff, Mankato, Willmar, Hutchinson, six-eight inches," Paul told WCCO's Vineeta Sawker. "A few spots in Southwestern Minnesota could get up to ten inches."

