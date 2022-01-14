Brad Holmes: How do you feel about the Lions GM 1 year after his hiring?
It’s been exactly one year since the Detroit Lions hired Brad Holmes as the team’s general manager. We’ve now had one draft class, one season of free agency and one major trade involving quarterbacks to help evaluate the performance after a calendar year.
Where are Lions fans at on Holmes and his first year? Vote in the poll below and make your voice heard!
Here are the results from the initial polling from last year, with nearly 1,500 responses.
