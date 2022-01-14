ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brad Holmes: How do you feel about the Lions GM 1 year after his hiring?

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8ZRU_0dllCXBf00

It’s been exactly one year since the Detroit Lions hired Brad Holmes as the team’s general manager. We’ve now had one draft class, one season of free agency and one major trade involving quarterbacks to help evaluate the performance after a calendar year.

Where are Lions fans at on Holmes and his first year? Vote in the poll below and make your voice heard!

Here are the results from the initial polling from last year, with nearly 1,500 responses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49T0JC_0dllCXBf00

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Calendar Year#American Football#The Lions Gm#The Detroit Lions
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Todd Bowles News

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is about to be a very busy guy this week. Bowles is set to interview with both the Vikings and Bears before coaching in the divisional round against the Rams. The interview with the Vikings is set for Friday, while the one with the Bears...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Michigan dealt big Jim Harbaugh blow amid Raiders interest

Multiple franchises across the NFL are searching for their new head coach. For the Las Vegas Raiders, they have an interesting situation as Rich Bisaccia has proven to be a solid coach after filling in for Jon Gruden. Regardless, the Michigan Wolverines seem to believe their current head coach Jim Harbaugh is chomping at the bit to head to Vegas.
NFL
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts Expected To Be Philadelphia Eagles’ Starting QB In 2022: ‘He Knows He’s Our Quarterback’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jalen Hurts has shown the Eagles enough to come back as their starter in 2022, at least that is what general manager Howie Roseman and head coach Nick Sirianni said Wednesday. Time will tell if Hurts comes back as the team’s clear-cut No. 1 QB, or if Roseman brings in another quarterback to compete with the third-year signal-caller or even acquires an established star, but as it stands three days after the Birds’ season ended in Tampa, the 23-year-old is in the team’s plans for 2022. “Jalen knows where he stands with us,” Sirianni said. “He knows he’s our...
NFL
FanSided

ESPN writer is dead wrong with Tom Brady Buccaneers prediction

As the offseason begins for some teams, the prognostication starts. This writer had a very bold take about Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Tom Brady is currently defying all logic during his time with the Buccaneers. Winning the Super Bowl last season and putting together an MVP-worthy campaign as the oldest player in the league by a healthy margin shows just how high Brady can go.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

68K+
Followers
115K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy