At the end of the day, awesome phrases still exist, literally

By @lileks
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Superior State University has done the nation a favor again and issued its annual list of banished phrases. Is it possible to use them in one paragraph? Let's try. "Wait, what? Asking for a friend. No worries, though. At the end of the day, let's take a deep dive into...

www.startribune.com

