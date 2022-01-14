ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Start Building Your Own Apps From Scratch by Learning to Code

You don't need to have coding skills to found a tech company. There are many non-technical entrepreneurs who have found success without knowing how to code . But in a fast-evolving digital world, it certainly doesn't hurt to know a little code. Whether your engineers are short-staffed or you want to make sure your vision is being built correctly, knowing how to code is a major asset for any digital entrepreneur.

If you're ready to learn coding in 2022, check out The 2022 Complete Power Coder Bootcamp Bundle , on sale now for just $34.99 (reg. $1,600).

This eight-course bundle is taught by John Bura of Mammoth Interactive. Bura has earned a 4.2/5 instructor rating and his company has produced Xbox, iPhone, iPad, Android, HTML5, ad games, and more, including for major organizations like Nickelodeon. John has contributed to 40 commercial games and worked in design, programming, project management, and more fields. All of it provides him with the relevant experience to teach these courses.

This extensive bundle can help you start building your own apps from scratch. You'll start by learning Apple's Swift 5 programming language and learn how to develop iOS 15 iPhone and iPad apps. You'll build on those skills by using CoreML to build Pokemon Go and Harry Potter game clones before moving into more complicated website builds using Java, Bootstrap, Node, MongoDB, and more important tools. There are also courses dedicated to computer vision with Python, building RESTful APIs, construction NFT blockchains, and more, so you'll get a comprehensive coding education in one place.

Learn how becoming a coder can help you and your business thrive in a digital world. For a limited time, you can get The 2022 Complete Power Coder Bootcamp Bundle on sale for just $34.99. A small price to pay to enter the digital age.

Prices are subject to change.

