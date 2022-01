Living off of Social Security benefits is difficult, to begin with. In addition to this, the disastrous effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the American economy, as well as the outbreak of the recent highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus has had devastating effects on the rate of recovery of the U.S economy. Indeed, inflation is soaring – around 6% (most probably in reality over) and America is trying to exit one of the greatest economic contractions it has had in history.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO