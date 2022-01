Battery Resourcers is building a $43 million, 154,000 square foot recycling facility in Georgia, which the company says will be the largest in America when it opens this coming August. The new facility will be able to recycle 30,000 metric tons of discarded lithium-ion batteries and scrap per year and return battery grade lithium, cobalt, and nickel back to the battery manufacturing supply chain. The site is strategically located near the several EV manufacturing hubs and lithium-ion battery factories that are coming to the southeast US.

