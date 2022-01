I’ll be home for Christmas rang true this year in the U.S. as Christmas Day hotel occupancy (47.3%) was the highest ever recorded by STR. The previous Christmas peak was reached in 2015 (47.0%). The remainder of the holidays were strong as well, but not record-setting in terms of occupancy. New Year’s Eve was likely limited by Omicron, which resulted in limitations or outright cancellations of many large-scale celebrations.

