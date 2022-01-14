ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Florio: "I think This Was a Huge Mistake"

By The Joe Rose Show With Zach Krantz
 6 days ago

Mike Florio came in hot on Friday morning blasting the Miami Dolphins for making what he called a big mistake with the firing of Brian Flores. Florio is right that this is a results driven business and Brian Flores delivered back-to back winning seasons for Miami. Mike also spoke about the dynamic of not having the owner down here all the time and the overall dysfunction that has gone on in Miami. This is a Dolphins conversation that you will not want to miss!

