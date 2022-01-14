ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Messi to miss another PSG game, says COVID recovery slow

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionel Messi will miss another game for Paris Saint-Germain after acknowledging that his recovery from COVID-19 has been slower than expected. The Argentina forward won't be available for Saturday's game against Brest at Parc des Princes, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino said Friday. The 34-year-old Messi missed PSG's...

www.miamiherald.com

