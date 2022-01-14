Biden's corruption

Donald Trump has tried to twist President Joe Biden’s words to falsely argue that the 2020 election was fraudulent, despite having no evidence to support the repeated claims. “President Biden admitted yesterday, in his own very different way, that the 2020 election may very well have been a fraud, which I know it was,” the former president said in a statement on 20 January, the anniversary of his last day in office. “I’m sure his representatives, who work so hard to make it look legit, are not happy.”During his first press conference of 2022 on Wednesday, Mr Biden was...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 15 HOURS AGO