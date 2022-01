As we approach the third year of the COVID-19 crisis, we deepen our understanding of the pandemic’s impact on poverty and inequality across the globe. One of the many changes prompted by COVID was in the way which we collect data. Conducting household surveys—our main method of data collection before the pandemic—was suddenly not possible in most developing countries, due to social distancing requirements. High Frequency Phone Surveys (HFPSs), conducted by the World Bank in collaboration with national statistical offices, filled the void. These surveys are leaner than the regular household surveys in format and scope, but they provide a window that enables us to analyze the changes in household welfare when other sources of data are unavailable.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO