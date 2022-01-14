ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Here's The Exact Moment Halo's Xbox 360 Servers Were Turned Off

By Fraser Gilbert
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs you're probably well aware, the matchmaking servers for a variety of Halo Xbox 360 games went offline last night, and while they're still playable (and other parts of the servers are still live), the online multiplayer has officially been turned off for Halo 3, Halo 3:...

Variety

The Xbox Series X Is Finally Back in Stock: Here’s How to Buy the Coveted Console

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Gamers are in for a treat this week as the highly coveted Xbox Series X console gets a restock at various retailers across the country. Two new Xbox Bundles dropped on GameStop’s website this morning, and considering how fast previous restocks have sold out, you’ll want to buy one fast before they sell out. One bundle includes the console, a Series X Elite Controller,  three...
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
techraptor.net

Halo Xbox 360 Servers To Shut Down Next Week

343 Industries and Microsoft are shuttering some Halo Xbox 360 servers next week. You'll still be able to enjoy single-player modes, Spartan Ops, and the Forge, but online multiplayer servers for Halo 3, Halo 4, Halo: Reach, and several other Xbox 360 Halo titles will be shut down. Which Halo...
#Halo 3#Halo Xbox 360#Odst
Eurogamer.net

Cross-Gen Face-Off: Xbox Series S vs Xbox One X

The first year of the new console generation has been quite unlike any other - Xbox One and PlayStation 4 releases are still prolific and the hard cut-off on older hardware seen in prior transition phases simply hasn't happened. Although there have been a small amount of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series exclusive, the new consoles are essentially getting beefed up versions of titles designed for legacy hardware. This puts Xbox One X and Xbox Series S into a particularly interesting situation: an older, but still potent GPU faces off against a less graphically adept, but arguably more rounded machine owing to its massively faster CPU and NVMe solid-state storage. However, Xbox One X can also run games from SSD, leading our latest thought experiment: how does a storage-enhanced One X fare against Series S?
culturedvultures.com

How To Turn Off Xbox Screen Dimming

If you’ve ever been watching a cutscene on Xbox One or Xbox Series X & S, you’ve no doubt encountered a slightly annoying problem: the screen going dim as the console thinks you’re no longer player, meaning that you have to keep flicking a stick to remind it that you’re active. It’s a bit of a hindrance, but it’s also quite the easy fix.
purexbox.com

Xbox Players Pay Their Respects As Halo's Xbox 360 Servers Go Offline

It's been an emotional week for longtime Halo fans - with the online services for all Halo games on the Xbox 360 discontinued. Players banded together right before the servers closed to unlock final achievements and just share memories of their time with the Xbox 360 Halo games over the years.
purexbox.com

Video: Here's 15 Minutes Of The Anacrusis, Coming To Xbox Game Pass Next Week

The Anacrusis is one of two games launching with Xbox Game Pass next week, taking the form of a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter in which you embark on an "infinitely-replayable fight against alien hordes." The game is launching as part of Xbox Game Preview (early access) on Thursday, January 13th,...
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January...
purexbox.com

Halo: Reach's Xbox 360 Multiplayer Lives On Through Playable Demo

There's been a lot of chatter these last few days about Halo server closures. 343 Industries officially closed down the Halo 3, Halo: Reach and Halo 4 servers yesterday, January 13th. Or did they?. Some Halo players have discovered that by accessing the demo for Halo: Reach, you can still...
cogconnected.com

Original Xbox 360 Servers for Halo 3 & Others Are Now Offline for Good

Today is a sad day for Halo 3 and other classics of the beloved franchise. 343 Industries is sunsetting the original Xbox 360 online servers for a variety of Halo games to prioritize newer releases. “On January 13, 2022, Xbox 360 game servers for Halo games were turned off—sunsetting the...
gamepur.com

Halo 3, Reach fans mourn the shutdown of the games’ Xbox 360 servers

Microsoft and 343 Industries ended online matchmaking services for Xbox 360-era Halo games, including Halo 3 and Reach, on Thursday. The shutdown, which 343 initially announced in late 2020, prompted fans of the Halo franchise to publicly mourn, but also celebrate the now-sunset titles. In the days, hours, and even...
mobilesyrup.com

Wendy’s dunks on Xbox over missing campaign co-op in Halo Infinite

If you pay any attention to Halo Infinite, then you probably know that 343 Industries delayed the launch of the game’s campaign co-op mode. People are understandably upset about it since campaign co-op is considered a staple of the Halo series. Fast-food restaurant and ruthless Twitter brand account Wendy’s...
mp1st.com

Halo Xbox 360 Online Servers Have Been Discontinued

After nearly 17 years in service, Microsoft has announced that Halo Xbox 360 servers have been discontinued, affecting several Halo games on the console. While the affected games will still be playable for the time being, matchmaking and several other online components have been taken down forever. As of the...
egmnow.com

Here’s what’s coming to Xbox this week

Microsoft has revealed the full lineup of new titles coming to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One over the next week. Starting things off is Ubisoft’s latest entry in the Rainbow Six series, Extraction. Rainbow Six Extraction is a co-op PvE shooter in which players take on the role of the Operators from Rainbow Six Siege as they battle against an alien threat known as the Archaens. The game will be available through Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass from launch.
purexbox.com

Halo Infinite's Free January 2022 Xbox Game Pass Perk Is Now Live

It's time for another Halo Infinite Game Pass Ultimate perk, as January's freebie rolls around. This time out, you can treat yourself to an absolutely-too-bright Warthog skin for your multiplayer endeavours, and a few other sweet bonuses. Those bonuses come in the form of a battle pass challenge swap, and...
purexbox.com

It's 'Awesome' That God Of War Now Supports Xbox Controllers, Says Dev

One of the big talking points of the week in the world of PlayStation was the arrival of 2018's critically-acclaimed exclusive God of War on PC, and as you might expect, it also contains support for Xbox controllers. The game is available to purchase now on Steam, and speaking to...
