God of War is one of the best PlayStation games of all-time. That's a statement that has become pretty widely accepted by most people since the newest iteration of the long-running franchise first arrived back in 2018. As such, it seemed like only a matter of time until Sony brought its highest-selling first-party PS4 title to PC as part of the company's recent initiative to port games to the non-PlayStation platform. While PlayStation ports to PC have been a bit hit-and-miss up to this point, God of War is the best that we have seen so far and is a must-play for those who still haven't tried the game themselves.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO