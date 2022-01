ABU DHABI — One year on from his victory in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and one day before he will defend that title, Tyrrell Hatton is struggling. He has been for a while, in fact. Not so much with his game, although that has seen better times. But with life in general. Opening up to expose a degree of ennui rarely seen—or at least revealed—by any leading golfer, the 30-year-old Englishman painted a sorry picture of his current mental state.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO