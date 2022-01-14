Linux Kernel 5.16 Released. This is What’s New

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and as we enter 2022 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student...
These new Linux kernel security updates are here a little over a month after the previous ones, which addressed six vulnerabilities, and they’re available for Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri), Ubuntu 21.04 (Hisute Hippo), Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), as well as the Ubuntu 16.04 and 14.04 ESM releases.
Linux Mint has for years been one of the most popular Ubuntu-based distros out there with plenty of tweaks and refinements for both beginners and pros alike. Yesterday, the Mint team released Linux Mint 20.3 “Una”, the last Focal-based release and we’re going to take a look at it today.
What is LAMP? LAMP stands for Linux, Apache, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP. It is an acronym for a Linux/Unix server with Apache as the server engine, MySQL/MariaDB as the database engine, and PHP as the primary server-side script language. It is also known as LAMP Stack. Usually, LAMP Stack is selected...
Libabigail is a framework dedicated to analyzing changes to application binary interfaces (ABIs) in ELF binaries. Libabigail 2.0, the latest major release of the framework, was released in October of 2021. This article is a tour of the main changes delivered in this major release. You'll learn about changes to...
After a quiet holiday period the Linux 5.16 kernel is set to be introduced as stable this Sunday. Here is a look at the sixteen most exciting features to find with Linux 5.16. At the end of the merge window I posted my usual look at the changes I found most interesting with the Linux 5.16 feature overview. See that for the lengthy list of new features while here is a recap of what's to be found in this new kernel version. Linux 5.16 is what will hopefully be powering the likes of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with v5.17 not arriving as stable until around the end of March and that in turn cutting things too close.
The Linux Mint project has finally announced the release of Linux Mint 20.3. The new upgrade is available in three flavours: Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce. The release notes for each edition are more or less the same but the Cinnamon edition comes with Cinnamon 5.2 which includes a new calendar widget in the clock menu.
Microsoft Edge 97 Stable is now available. The new version of Microsoft's Chromium-based Edge web browser is a security and feature update. Edge desktop users may load edge://settings/help in the browser's address bar to display the installed version and run a manual check for updates. Edge installs updates automatically by default eventually, but it may take a while before updates are rolled out to the entire browser population. Since Edge 97 is a security update, users may want to update the browser early to protect it against potential attacks.
It’s the second Tuesday of the month, and you know what that means. It’s Patch Tuesday, the day that every supported Microsoft product gets updates. In the case of Windows 11, there’s only one version to think about, version 21H2. Unlike most months, but perhaps unsurprisingly, there...
The first installation of MySQL on any operating system only considers the root user as the default database user. The first database transactions are performed by the root user only. In this tutorial, learn how to check MySQL user permissions in Linux.
The most powerful feature of the Linux Bash shell is its capability to work around files and redirect their input and output efficiently. Linux uses special characters or symbols known as metacharacters that add special meaning to a shell command with respect to file search and commands connection. The metacharacters...
Fwupd 1.7.4 is here exactly one month after fwupd 1.7.3 and adds firmware branch support for ModemManager devices, adds the ability for firmware engineers to patch files at known offsets, and introduces support for displaying why more devices are not marked as updatable. This release also introduces support for more...
For this first look, I want to focus on three important apps, namely the Nautilus (Files) file manager, GNOME Text Editor (a.k.a. the Gedit replacement), and the GNOME Software graphical package manager. Nautilus 42, which is probably the most important app in the GNOME desktop environment, is shaping up to...
Back on Christmas Eve I noted how the Linux 5.16 performance was looking real good for AMD APUs as a performance improvement not widely noted to that point with significant uplift over Linux 5.15 stable. The good news is Linux 5.16 is set to debut as stable today and the benchmark results with AMD APU graphics is looking very promising after carrying out tests on additional available systems.
The hard disk and partition imaging software take a snapshot of your hard disk so that you can restore your system at a later time to the exact same state the system was when you imaged the disk or partition. There are so many disk imaging apps available online and...
What may end up being one of the greatest Linux kernel features of 2022 is the recently published "Fast Kernel Headers" effort for cleaning up the kernel headers and dramatically speeding up Linux kernel builds both for absolute/clean and incremental builds. Fast Kernel Headers can cut the Linux kernel build time in half or greater and out this weekend are the v2 patches.
As expected the Linux 5.16 kernel has been promoted to stable. Linux 5.16 has many new features including the FUTEX2 futex_waitv system call for helping Steam Play (and Wine), memory folios have been mainlined, AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile series support is getting into better shape, Intel Alder Lake S graphics are now considered stable, Intel AMX support for Sapphire Rapids has landed, big AMD Ryzen with Radeon graphics performance improvements, and a wealth of other hardware improvements.
Comments / 0