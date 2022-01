A group of more than 100 millionaires from the US and Europe have issued an open letter calling on their respective governments to tax them more heavily.The letter – targeting some of the world’s wealthiest people attending the World Economic Forum – argued that “the bedrock of a strong democracy is a fair tax system.”“As millionaires, we know that the current tax system is not fair,” they wrote. “Most of us can say that, while the world has gone through an immense amount of suffering in the last two years, we have actually seen our wealth rise during the pandemic...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO