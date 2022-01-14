Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Announces the Filing of a Lawsuit and a Motion for Preliminary Injunction for Specific Performance to Close Transaction with MedMen
AWH is seeking to compel injunctive relief to close the transactions contemplated by the Investment Agreement between AWH and MedMen. NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis,...www.salamancapress.com
