New York City, NY

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Announces the Filing of a Lawsuit and a Motion for Preliminary Injunction for Specific Performance to Close Transaction with MedMen

By Ascend Wellness Holdings, LLC
Salamanca Press
 6 days ago

AWH is seeking to compel injunctive relief to close the transactions contemplated by the Investment Agreement between AWH and MedMen. NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis,...

Salamanca Press

VOYAGER DIGITAL CEO WITHDRAWS AUTOMATIC SECURITIES DISPOSITION PLAN

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2) one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced that Stephen Ehrlich, CEO and Director, has withdrawn the automatic securities disposition plan ("ASDP") that was previously announced on December 31, 2021. No shares have been sold under the plan. The ASDP will, in accordance with its terms, terminate 30 days from the date of this press release.
BUSINESS
smarteranalyst.com

WELL Health Announces Preliminary Results for Q4

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. WELL Health Technologies Corp (TSE: WELL) provided preliminary results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 on Thursday. Strong Growth in Patient Visits. WELL is expected to demonstrate strong financial performance supported by significant growth in patient visits. The company ended the fourth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Salamanca Press

OpenWeb Makes Strategic Acquisition of Hive Media Group, Providing More Value to Premium Publishers

The acquisition follows the company's Series E, reaching a $1.1b valuation in 2021. NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- OpenWeb, the premium audience relationship platform, today announced it has acquired Hive Media Group, a digital publisher and engagement platform that builds proprietary and world class publisher technologies. Hive Media Group was founded in 2016 by Daniel Sagis, Guy Yeshua and Stacy Abraham. The acquisition of Hive Media was made by OpenWeb for a mix of cash and stock with a total value of $60M.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FCFS DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against FirstCash Holdings, Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Case

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS) common stock between February 1, 2018 and November 12, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), and charging FirstCash and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The FirstCash class action lawsuit was commenced on January 14, 2022 in the Northern District of Texas and is captioned Genesee County Employees' Retirement System v. FirstCash Holdings, Inc., No. 22-cv-00033.
LAW
franchising.com

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition

CEO Adam Contos to Leave the Company Effective March 31, 2022; Board Member Stephen Joyce to be Appointed CEO on an Interim Basis Company Authorizes Up to $100 Million Share Repurchase Program. January 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // DENVER - RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: RMAX), parent company of...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES REORGANIZATION CLOSING DATE AND STOCK OFFERING RESULTS

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company"), the proposed holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced today, that subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, it intends to close the mutual-to-stock conversion of the Bank and the related stock offering of the Company on January 12, 2022, at which time the Company will become the holding company of the Bank. The shares of common stock sold in the offering are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on January 13, 2022 under the ticker symbol "CFSB."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Salamanca Press

Ascend Wellness Holdings Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences and Events

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming events:. Needham 24th Annual Growth Conference is being held virtually...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC FILED A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT ON BEHALF OF SHAREHOLDERS OF SHARPSPRING, INC. IN THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF FLORIDA

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court the Northern District of Florida, Case No. 1:21-cv-00209, on behalf of public common shareholders of SharpSpring, Inc. ("SharpSpring" or the "Company") who held SharpSpring securities as of the record date on July 28, 2021 and were harmed by SharpSpring and its board of directors (the "Board"), alleging violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the merger of SharpSpring with Constant Contact, Inc. ("Constant Contact") (the "Transaction").
LAW
The Press

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Marathon Patent Group, Inc. ("Marathon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MARA) securities between October 13, 2020 and November 15, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Marathon investors have until February 15, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
Benzinga

MedMen Still Refusing To Close $73M Transaction With Ascend Wellness Regarding New York Properties

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) (OTCQX:AAWH) confirmed Thursday that MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE:MMEN) (OTCQX:MMNFF) is still refusing to close the deal regarding New York properties. What happened. The New York-based vertically integrated cannabis operator first revealed on Monday that MedMen has materially breached the previously announced definitive investment agreement between...
ECONOMY
Salamanca Press

Ascend Wellness Holdings Announces MedMen has Continued to Breach the Investment Agreement and Challenges Authority of New York Regulators

AWH reiterates it has received full approval from the state regulators to transfer the license; AWH continues to call on MedMen to close the transaction and provide continuity to the medical patients of New York. NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company")...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

Ascend Wellness fights back against MedMen breach of investment agreement

Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH -4.0%) is calling MedMen's (OTCQB:MMNFF -0.9%) termination of a definitive investment agreement a challenge to "the regulators' authority and ignoring the regulations of the state's medical program." MedMen has argued that the companies did not receive approval from New York regulators to satisfy the closing conditions, a...
BUSINESS
therealdeal.com

Judge denies motion to dismiss broker commissions lawsuit

In the quest to explain why home sale commissions are consistently high, it turns out conspiracy theorists could be on to something. A judge denied a motion from Realogy Holdings to dismiss a lawsuit by a group of home sellers that argues brokerages conspire to inflate commissions. A group of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Intel plans new chip manufacturing site in Ohio - report

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Intel Corp is committing $20 billion to build a manufacturing mega-site in New Albany, on the outskirts of Columbus, Ohio, Time reported on Thursday. Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
COLUMBUS, OH
Salamanca Press

Sims Limited Included on the Global 100 List of the World's Most Sustainable Companies

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sims Limited, a global leader in metal recycling and providing circular solutions for technology, and an emerging leader in municipal recycling and renewable energy, today announced that it ranked 11th on the 2022 Global 100 List of most sustainable companies in the world, a 46-point improvement over its 2021 ranking. This marks the company's eighth inclusion on the Global 100 list. The company also achieved the highest score among assessed companies in its sector.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 1.34% to $2,666.15 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $353.18 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS

