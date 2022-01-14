Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Announces the Filing of a Lawsuit and a Motion for Preliminary Injunction for Specific Performance to Close Transaction with MedMen

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Notice is hereby given that Monteverde & Associates PC has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court the Northern District of Florida, Case No. 1:21-cv-00209, on behalf of public common shareholders of SharpSpring, Inc. ("SharpSpring" or the "Company") who held SharpSpring securities as of the record date on July 28, 2021 and were harmed by SharpSpring and its board of directors (the "Board"), alleging violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") in connection with the merger of SharpSpring with Constant Contact, Inc. ("Constant Contact") (the "Transaction").

LAW ・ 13 DAYS AGO