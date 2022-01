The owners of Hobby Lobby have always played by their own rules. Many times, the company will make a decision based on morality over the demands of the customers. According to some, the decision to take Mardi Gras items off the shelves was no different. We all remember when Hobby Lobby stopped carrying Halloween stuff for what many speculate were religious reasons. Now KEEL has received emails and texts (as well as a call to the Shreveport Hobby Lobby) about the pulling of the Mardi Gras stuff out of the store for good. These emails and texts all point to Hobby Lobby thinking Mardi Gras is an anti-Christian holiday with Pagan roots.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 9 DAYS AGO