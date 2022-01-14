SAP Announces Outstanding Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2021 With Record Cloud Performance; Exceeds High End Of Outlook For Cloud & Software Revenue And Operating Profit

Crocs Inc. CROX, -2.47% says 2021 revenue is expected to hit a record of about 67% growth, the company said in an announcement leading up to this week's ICR Conference. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $2.287 billion, implying 65% growth. For the fourth quarter, Crocs expects a revenue increase of 42%. The FactSet consensus is for revenue of $561.1 million, suggesting 36.4% growth. And for 2022, the company expects revenue growth compared to 2021, excluding the HeyDude brand, of 20%. The FactSet consensus is for $3.109 billion in revenue, implying growth of 35.9% from the 2021 consensus. HeyDude is a casual shoe brand that Crocs acquired in late December in a $2.5 billion deal. Crocs expects HeyDude to be immediately accretive to the company's revenue, adjusted operating margin and earnings per share. Crocs is guiding for full-year 2022 pro forma revenue for HeyDude of $700 million to $750 million. "We remain incredibly confident in the Crocs brand and continue to expect to achieve $5 billion in revenues by 2026, even before any HeyDude revenues," said Chief Executive Andrew Rees, in a statement. Crocs shares slipped 0.3% in Monday premarket trading, but have soared more than 88% over the last year. The S&P 500 index.

