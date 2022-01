If you consider yourself a fan of classic Legend of Zelda titles and want to jump into something new yet familiar, you might want to keep an eye on Airoheart. From Australian developer Pixel Heart Studio, Airoheart is a top-down, story-based puzzle-platformer featuring real-time combat and very strong A Link to the Past vibes – a game by which Airoheart is very much inspired. Fresh off the back of a successful Kickstarter campaign, the project appears to be progressing nicely, with an eventual release on Switch being one of the developer's goals.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO