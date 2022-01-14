ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Album Review: Bonobo - Fragments

By Ryan Middleton
magneticmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a great start to the year for artists starting with B. First Burial last week and now Bonobo. This is the first real new music Friday of the year as people get into the swing of things and no better way to kick that off with a new...

www.magneticmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Chlöe Bailey Says the Mantra of Her Debut Solo Album Is ‘Bad Bitch Energy’

Chlöe Bailey can describe her debut solo album with three words: bad bitch energy. “It’s very bad bitch energy,” she tells STYLECASTER. “Things that I’m trying to manifest myself to feel on a daily basis. Fake it until you make it.” Chlöe—who is one half of the duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey—released her debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” in September 2021. The song, which went viral on TikTok and debuted at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100, is the lead single from Chlöe’s yet untitled solo album, which her sister promises is a must-listen. “Individually, you...
MUSIC
riffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Earl Sweatshirt is resigned and restless on ‘Sick!’

It’s time for Earl Sweatshirt to get off the pavement and brush the dirt off of his psyche, as the Odd Future alum returns with his contribution to the pandemic-fuel genre. The aptly titled Sick! is the rapper’s fourth studio album. It maintains the short length of his preceding releases from 2018 and 2015, at about 25 minutes.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: WORM SHEPHERD Ritual Hymns

Blackened deathcore is more recognized and accepted than ever, as new bands jump into the fray armed with spooky riffs, symphonic melodrama and crushing breakdowns… and very disturbing vocals. Speaking of vocals, they were the best and worst thing about Worm Shepherd's debut In the Wake Ov Sòl. There's a lot to love about Devin Duarte's over-the-top delivery, from goblin-esque shrieks to vomitorial lows, but in some places he pushed the boundaries past the realm of articulation. In this regard, Ritual Hymns offer more tasteful execution. Duarte's vocals have more distinction in their viciousness, as does the instrumentation.
ROCK MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Elvis Costello and the Imposters, ‘The Boy Named If': Album Review

Elvis Costello's nostalgic look-back lately has reignited his rock 'n' roll heart. From pre-pandemic tours zeroing in on specific eras to records that recall his late-'70s/early '80s zenith to 2021's reworking of This Year's Model as a Spanish-language album, this spate of activity recalls a period before restless genre jumping became an occasionally frustrating norm.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamila Woods
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Earl Sweatshirt
Person
Jordan Rakei
Gonzaga Bulletin

A journey into the beyond with The Weeknd: 'Dawn FM' album review

World building through music is a difficult, yet incredible feat. When an artist is able to enthrall audiences by encapsulating a concept with vivid storytelling and sonic scene-setting, that is a unique mark of brilliance. Following the release of his latest album, “Dawn FM,” The Weeknd should be considered a true master of concept albums.
MUSIC
eriereader.com

Album Review: Grace Victoria // Love & Justice

From the first notes in Love & Justice, you know that you're in for something captivatingly unique from Grace Victoria. The NYC-based singer-songwriter is using her mid-century musical prowess and combining it with lyrics that directly deal with her own experience as a Black woman in America. To either its fault or its strength, the album almost reads as a musical unto itself. There are a handful of different methods at work here amongst these dozen tracks. You have the samba-style guitar tracks like the opener "Down in Virginia" and "What Have You Got to Lose?" Then there are piano-heavy compositions like "Guilty" and the theatrical "Perhaps," along with more modern-sounding beats of "Mirror, Mirror" and "Black Looks Better on Me." Victoria is obviously well-versed in the music of the past, employing jazz chord changes that often evoke the mood of an anachronistic cabaret. Here, Victoria isn't afraid to pull any of her punches lyrically, explicitly referencing her own Blackness, seemingly speaking directly to a white audience at times on tracks like the closer, "Undercover Ghetto Girl," her frankness and openness hopefully not lost on the listeners that need to hear it.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Fragments

Electronic music at the turn of the millennium was in a pretty laid-back place. Following rave culture’s expansion into chillout rooms and IDM’s home-listening rebuttal to house and techno, a wave of quirky European producers emerged with the shared goal of taking electronic lounge music to the next level. Downtempo acts like Zero 7 and Lemon Jelly were products of a dance music scene on the comedown, filling headphones and hi-fi stereo systems with grooves so smooth they practically unfurled onto the living room rug. The best of this crop, like Röyksopp and Air, wove colorful tapestries of samples and synths that felt like a logical convergence of trends in trip-hop, electronica, and turntablism. But even then, many of the genre’s practitioners were laying the groundwork for what we now think of as “lo-fi beats to relax/study to,” creating a post-hip-hop template for wallpaper music as feathery as it is faceless.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#B First Burial#Fragments
magneticmag.com

Roger Eno Announces Solo Album 'The Turning Year' On Deutsche Grammophon

Roger Eno has announced his new solo album The Turning Year. The title track is available now to pick up and it is the first taste of the album that relies on mostly piano and strings. “The Turning Year is like a collection of short stories or photographs of individual...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Bonobo Drops His Best Album to Date, ‘Fragments’

It’s been over two decades since Bonobo‘s debut album, and the years spent honing his crisp, melodic sound are paying off with each release. The more his art evolves, the more time we end up spending with his work. Today he releases his seventh studio album, Fragments, and for us, it marks the zenith of his sonic evolution.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: ENTERPRISE EARTH The Chosen

Enterprise Earth, which I learned a long time ago has nothing to do with Star Trek, seems to have gone through more lineup changes than the number of red shirts killed in all three seasons of the original Star Trek television series. Captained by lead vocalist, Dan Watson, Enterprise Earth has had a bit of a bumpy ride over the years, but certainly makes a strong statement with their newest record, The Chosen.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Tentendo Releases Funky New Single "Function" Featuring Jordan Dennis

Melbourne-based, producer and multi-instrumentalist, Tentendo is back with an explicitly catchy, house-leaning anthem "Function," featuring guest vocals from fellow Australian native Jordan Dennis. "Function" sees Tentendo at his best, crafting an irresistibly groovy, shuffled-house and neo-soul inspired instrumental, led by Jordan’s irresistible and swagger-filled vocal delivery. The vocal track flows...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
maroonweekly.com

Album Review: “If Words Were Flowers” by Curtis Harding

If the words in Curtis Harding’s newest album were flowers, they would be something sweet and elegant, but not something as overdone as a rose. It creates a bouquet of an album called “If Words Were Flowers,” which represents some of the best of modern soul music.
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

The Weeknd - Dawn FM (Album Review)

The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ has arrived with little fanfare. An announcement almost out of nowhere, following up scattered hints, set in motion a short run of excitement but, in truth, The Weeknd doesn’t need to pull out all the promotional stops when he’s made one of his best records to date. The songs speak for themselves.
MUSIC
eriereader.com

Album Review: Daniel Bachman // Lonesome Weary Blues

If you already know Daniel Bachman, then you know exactly what to expect from this, sonically speaking. The prolific guitarist is known for the throwback folk of his acoustic and lap-steel instrumentals. With seven tracks at 24 minutes, Lonesome Weary Blues serves as an ideal doorway into Bachman's catalog. A musical scholar, Bachman is academically invested in the folk history of Virginia. Lonesome Weary Blues showcases him at perhaps his most accessible, as it's a cover album of traditional folk songs. Though the only track that everyone will know is the closer, "Amazing Grace," where Bachman's invigorating playing style is clearly all the listener needs to be reeled in. "They are songs that consistently bring me joy through listening, learning, and playing them around the house," noted Bachman, adding that they "have really helped to smooth over some of the rougher days of the past couple years." It's a beautiful album, one that may easily inspire the listener to binge on Bachman's substantial oeuvre whether for work-friendly playlists or rustic country driving soundtracks. The tinny, sliding notes are expressly hypnotic, and strangely welcoming.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

In Conversation: FRAZI.ER [Exhale]

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Max Cooper Channels Inner Mental State On New Album 'Unspoken Words'

Max Cooper has announced a new album Unspoken Words that will be released in March on Mesh. The first single from it, “Everything” is out today with a music video. The video for "Everything" is the first of 13 different videos (there are 13 songs on the album) that will be released as a film on Blu-ray with the LP release. The 13 films were created with a range of visual artists commissioned and directed by Max Cooper, mixed in Dolby Atmos surround sound. Cooper developed the visual story for “Everything” with long-term collaborator Nick Cobby and photographer Andrey Prokhorov.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Premiere: Mungk - Among The Dancers (IFSDIGI009]

One of my favorite producers at the moment, Mungk, is back at it with his first release of 2022. After an outrageous 2021, releasing a full album via Duploc, as well as some other smaller releases, he's back with a four-track EP via Infernal Sounds. I was to be asked...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy