Early version of Declaration of Independence going on sale

An early edition of the Declaration of Independence is set to go on sale later this year and is expected to fetch around $1.5 million.

Christie’s is auctioning the document, one of only six recorded copies of the earliest contemporary broadside editions, among a larger collection of rare books from the library of the late William Reese beginning in May, according to Fine Books Magazine.

The total pre-sale estimate of Reese’s collection is between $12 million and $18 million.

Text on the copy up for auction resembles the typesetting used for the edition printed in the 16 July 1776 issue of the American Gazette. Other known copies are housed at Georgetown University, Harvard University, the Massachusetts Historical Society, and the Peabody Essex Museum.

Christina Geiger, Head of Books & Manuscripts at Christie’s, said viewing Reese’s private library was “one of the most thrilling experiences” of her life.

“The books and artwork so clearly embody Bill’s passion for history, evidenced in both written and visual culture,” said Geiger, according to the magazine.

“The library was a special place of both sanctuary and adventure, of intellectual rigor and humor, of grandeur and approachability – all these elements held in exquisite balance with exceptional taste.”

Reese’s collection also includes a copy of Paul Revere’s 1770 engraving of the Boston Massacre and a first edition of John Smith’s “General History of Virginia, New England and the Summer Isles” from 1624.

