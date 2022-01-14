ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Early version of Declaration of Independence going on sale

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OUUd3_0dlkxSNq00
  • An early edition of the Declaration of Independence is set to go on sale later this year.
  • Christie’s New York estimates the document will sell for around $1.5 million.
  • It is one of only six recorded copies of the earliest contemporary broadside editions.

An early edition of the Declaration of Independence is set to go on sale later this year and is expected to fetch around $1.5 million.

Christie’s is auctioning the document, one of only six recorded copies of the earliest contemporary broadside editions, among a larger collection of rare books from the library of the late William Reese beginning in May, according to Fine Books Magazine.

The total pre-sale estimate of Reese’s collection is between $12 million and $18 million.

Text on the copy up for auction resembles the typesetting used for the edition printed in the 16 July 1776 issue of the American Gazette. Other known copies are housed at Georgetown University, Harvard University, the Massachusetts Historical Society, and the Peabody Essex Museum.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Christina Geiger, Head of Books & Manuscripts at Christie’s, said viewing Reese’s private library was “one of the most thrilling experiences” of her life.

“The books and artwork so clearly embody Bill’s passion for history, evidenced in both written and visual culture,” said Geiger, according to the magazine.

“The library was a special place of both sanctuary and adventure, of intellectual rigor and humor, of grandeur and approachability – all these elements held in exquisite balance with exceptional taste.”

Reese’s collection also includes a copy of Paul Revere’s 1770 engraving of the Boston Massacre and a first edition of John Smith’s “General History of Virginia, New England and the Summer Isles” from 1624.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
verdictfoodservice.com

Independent restaurant sales drop amid Omicron surge, says survey

The data is based on information collected from nearly 1,200 independent restaurants and bars across 50 US states. A new survey has found that a majority of the independent restaurants in the US recorded a drop in sales in December 2021, following a surge in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant.
RESTAURANTS
restaurantdive.com

IRC warns sales are falling, debt is rising for independent restaurants

Independent operators face mounting debt, risk of eviction and falling sales as the U.S. shatters global COVID-19 caseload records, according to survey results released by the Independent Restaurant Coalition on Jan. 14. IRC surveyed nearly 1,200 resturats and bars in all 50 states. Twenty-eight percent of restaurants that did not...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Revere
prweek.com

Amazon Apocalypse Holiday Choir stunt leads to increased sales for independent bookseller

Agency Partners: DCX Growth Accelerator (creative); Andoscia Communications (public relations); and ColorReflections (printer) During the holiday season, when people aren’t singing Christmas carols, they are often singing Amazon’s praises because of the company’s ability to quickly deliver the gifts they need. But the corporation has long been the nemesis of independent booksellers and other small businesses that can’t compete with Amazon’s prices or ability to deliver goods in one or two days.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Declaration#Georgetown University#Rare Books#Fine Books Magazine#The American Gazette#Harvard University#The Peabody Essex Museum#Books Manuscripts#The Boston Massacre
CBS New York

Controversial Statue Of Former President Theodore Roosevelt Removed From American Museum Of Natural History

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The controversial statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt has been removed from its perch outside the American Museum of Natural History. Crews dismantled it early Thursday morning. The statue portrays Roosevelt atop a horse, flanked by a Native American man and an African man on foot. The statue will soon be shipped to the new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Shopping
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Unusually Popular College Degree in New Jersey

There are over 170 different fields of study tracked by the U.S. Census Bureau in which undergraduate students can earn a degree. Despite the wide range of academic subjects offered at colleges and universities, over half of the 75 million American adults with a bachelor’s degree majored in one of just 15 fields of study. […]
COLLEGES
IFLScience

Infamous Russian Number Station UVB-76 Begins Sending Strange Messages

The infamous Russian number station UVB-76, thought to be a tool of the Russian state to communicate with agents, has begun broadcasting strange messages, including several memes and the song Gangnam Style. Number stations are the kind of thing you stumble across on Reddit late at night, have a listen,...
WORLD
The Hill

The Hill

452K+
Followers
54K+
Post
337M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy