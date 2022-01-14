Podcast: Recruiting season is here again

Cal Bears football head coach Justin Wilcox has been extended through the 2027 season, it was announced Thursday. Wilcox has been Cal's head coach since the 2017 season. "I appreciate the opportunity to be the head football coach at Cal and am excited about the future of our program," Wilcox said in a statement Thursday. "I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute I have spent with the extraordinary young men who have been in our program. We are in a great position and strongly aligned with our university thanks to the leadership of Chancellor Carol Christ and (athletic director) Jim Knowlton. I thank both of them for their continued trust and confidence in me to lead a football program that will make the entire Cal community proud. We have very high expectations. I think we've earned the right to expect more, and that's exactly what we're going to do."

EUGENE, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO