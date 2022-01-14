ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordae: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bobby Carter
 6 days ago

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Midway through his Tiny...

wpr.org

esperanza spalding: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Enter into esperanza spalding's safe...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Mon Laferte performing @ Tiny Desk!

Los Angeles, CA (January 12, 2022) – Mon Laferte is nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for “Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Includes Tejano)” for her album SEIS and today shares her ‘Tiny Desk (home) concert’ at NPR Music. Inspired by her beloved Tepoztlán, for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
963kklz.com

5 Classic Rock Tiny Desk Concerts

Pat Benatar celebrates her birthday today (January 10), and we thought we’d honor the tiny rocker with massive pipes by looking back at one of her most intimate concerts ever. Benatar and husband/guitarist/songwriting partner Neil Giraldo performed on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” video series back in November 2014, and...
MUSIC
Joshua Bryant
Derrick Evans
Bobby Carter
wpr.org

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Suistamon Sähkö, Bedouin Burger, ADG7

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see...
MUSIC
NPR

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Kombilesa Mí, Northern Cree, Son Rompe Pera

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Cordae Performs Cuts From 'From A Bird's Eye View' and 'The Lost Boy' for 'NPR' Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Cordae has graced the NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert stage with a setlist combining some of his best tracks from The Lost Boy and From A Bird’s Eye View. The seven-track setlist clocked in at about 20 minutes and hears Cordae perform the From A Bird’s Eye View numbers “C Carter,” “Want From Me,” “Sinister,” which originally features Lil Wayne and “Chronicles” which features H.E.R. and Lil Durk. Longtime fans will also be treated with The Lost Boy’s “RNP” featuring Anderson. Paak and a medley of “Thousand Words” and “Thanksgiving.”
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

Tiny Desk meets globalFEST 2022, Day 1

The first set of showcases at Tiny Desk meets globalFEST took place on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Prior to the concerts, globalFEST’s organizers hosted a gathering of the festival curators, booking agents, some of the artists and other world music professionals. , 7:30 p.m. This year’s curators include Shanta Thake, Bill Bragin, Isabel Soffer and Gabrielle Davenport. Tiny Desk meets globalFEST is a collaboration between National Public Radio’s Tiny Desk and globalFEST.
MUSIC
Billboard

Cordae Charts His Ups, Downs and In-Betweens in Loose, Jazzy ‘NPR Tiny Desk’ Concert

Rising Maryland rapper Cordae provided the world From a Bird’s Eye View in his debut NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert that dropped on Friday morning (Jan. 14). The 24-year-old MC — who also released View, his 14-track sophomore collection the same day — opened the loose, jazzy seven-song set with the album track “C Carter,” a chronicle of his pre-fame fantasies about a better life.
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

We Can’t Let Go of This Robert Plant & Alison Krauss ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

From the Sound Emporium control room in Nashville, two heavyweights join forces behind a makeshift desk for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Although the duo doesn’t perform at NPR staffer Bob Boilen’s actual tiny desk, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant certainly do rekindle the spirit of Raise the Roof, their new collaborative record. It’s a fitting tribute because that album (and some of their first record, 2007’s Raising Sand) was created on the cutting floor at that very studio. Here, Krauss and Plant have assembled a band of absolute all-stars, including Jay Bellerose, Dennis Crouch, Victor Krauss, Stuart Duncan, and JD McPherson. Like the first time we heard the angelic soprano of Alison Krauss paired with the vocal powerhouse that guided one of the most legendary rock bands ever, these new performances of “Can’t Let Go,” “Searching for My Love,” and “Trouble for My Lover” are magical. No frill or flash, just an eleven-and-a-half-minute set of subtlety, nuance, and perfection.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Baltimore Sun

Mama Cass Elliot, founding member of the popular ‘60s band The Mamas & the Papas, was born in Baltimore

Mama Cass Elliot, a founding member of the popular 1960s folk rock band The Mamas & the Pappas was known for her ethereal harmonies and solos and strong stage presence. Born Ellen Naomi Cohen in Baltimore, she moved with her family to Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park where she attended Forest Park High School. While attending high school, she worked for The Jewish Times and later in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
CELEBRITIES
Praise 106.1

Roberta Flack Recovers From Breakthrough COVID-19 Infection

Music icon Roberta Flack is the latest vaccinated and boosted individual to catch a COVID-19 breakthrough infection, and the singer credits the experimental drug cocktails for saving her life. In a statement shared on social media, she said, “I tested in early January and was told, ‘COVID-19 Positive.’ However, the vaccines and booster worked and protected me from severe […]
BALTIMORE, MD
funcheap.com

“Lunchbox Music” Free Rooftop Concert at Salesforce Park (SF)

“Lunchbox Music” Free Rooftop Concert at Salesforce Park (SF) Enjoy mellow, acoustic music with your lunch in the Main Plaza. Music curated by Trixie Rasputin Presents. This program is free and open to the public. Fridays at 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. Everyone’s welcome to enjoy this public...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Vibe

The Weeknd Breaks This Billboard Global 200 Record With ‘Dawn FM’

And just like that, The Weeknd breaks the record for the most songs charting in a single week by a male solo artist on Billboard’s Global 200 chart. The Toronto-bred crooner had 24 songs charts simultaneously as of Wednesday (Jan. 19). His fifth studio album, Dawn FM, became an international success as it topped the charts in the U.K., Australia, Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, and his home country, Canada. From the 16-track LP, “Sacrifice” charted at No. 2, while “Gasoline,” “Out of Time,” “Is There Someone Else?” and “How Do I Make You Love Me?” trailed behind one another. Currently, the artist who has...
MUSIC

