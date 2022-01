Mizuho Securities analyst Vikram Malhotra downgraded Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $75.00 (from $96.00). The analyst comments "Similar to EPRT, our downgrade of SAFE is part thematic given macro headwinds for longer-term duration sectors and part stock-specific given its elevated multiple and slower prospective growth as investment spreads narrow in the face of cap rate compression and a higher WACC."

STOCKS ・ 22 HOURS AGO