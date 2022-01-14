ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Black Authors Are Being Pulled From School Libraries Over Critical Race Theory Fears

By Jack Dutton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Writers of color tell Newsweek that many of the people trying to ban the books have little knowledge of what the theory...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 485

Kiri Jolith
6d ago

ironically, the same group whining about books being pulled is the same group that tore down statues and burned books not all that long ago. Amazing how the hypocrisy never seems to dawn on either side.

Reply(84)
120
Mark
6d ago

Tired played out lame argument. Why do books written by blacks or alphabet people have to promote their divisive idealogies, when all other books in a school library do not include such rhetoric? Yet these people cry all the time for their right to promote dangerous ideas and dictate which ideas are promoted, and use whatever language they can to be heard. This is not the American way nor is it American ideals.

Reply(22)
53
don wies
5d ago

social media companies are censoring statements they don't agree with, so removing colored authors from libraries sounds about right. fair is fair!!

Reply(9)
24
Related
TheDailyBeast

‘I Know Data’: Texas School Board Member Goes on Racist Rant About Black Teachers

Parents and community members have called for a Houston school board trustee to resign after he savagely critiqued Black teachers during a racist rant at a school board meeting. Scott Henry of the Cypress Independent School District (CFISD) blamed students’ poor grades and low graduation rates on Black teachers and said diversity efforts were frivolous in comments that left lawmakers, activists and parents aghast.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#School Libraries#School Library#American Libraries#Racism#Crt#Republicans#Lgbtq
Essence

A Lawmaker Calling Her 'Black Friend' 'Hostile And Unpleasant' Is Peak Weaponized Victimhood

In the viral twitter exchange, Rep. Patricia Morgan depicted 'a Black friend' who became 'hostile' for no reason, despite sponsoring a bill to ban education about race. If 2020 was the year when well-meaning white people approached their Black friends about finally recognizing the pervasiveness of racism after the police killing of George Floyd, 2021 was certainly the year their cousins, uncles, and aunties insisted on getting America back on track on the train of ignorance.
POLITICS
The Independent

King's daughter slams twisting of critical race theory

Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter used an address Monday to push for federal voting rights legislation and slam the twisting of critical race theory to create what she called “false narratives.”Rev. Bernice King said there is a “very urgent need” for voting legislation, and that it is “crucial to humanity across the globe that the United States of America stands as a democratic nation.” Her remarks came ahead of a scheduled visit Tuesday to Georgia by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to talk about voting rights. “I also know that there are many people who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Philly

UPenn Responds To Anti-Asian Comments Made By Tenured Law Professor Amy Wax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The dean of University of Pennsylvania’s law school has spoken out after a tenured professor’s anti-Asian comments. During a recent radio interview, law professor Amy Wax said the country is “better off with fewer Asians and less Asian immigration.” Wax went on to say most Asians support Democrats and Democratic positions. The dean of UPenn’s law school, Jason Ruger, released a statement reading in part: “Like all racist generalizations, wax’s recent comments inflict harm by perpetuating stereotypes and placing differential burdens on asian students faculty and staff.” Wax’s work “addresses issues in social welfare law and policy as well as the relationship of the family, the workplace, and labor markets” according to the university’s website. There is now a petition circulating on campus to have Wax suspended. Nearly 9,000 law students have signed it.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
bleedingheartland.com

What "Critical Race Theory" actually is

One evening in late October, the six candidates for the Greene County Community School Board were taking questions from district residents at a candidates’ forum held at Greene County Elementary School. One of the first was what each candidate thought about teaching critical race theory in the school district’s classes.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Riverside Press Enterprise

Instead of banning teaching of ‘critical race theory,’ legalize school choice

Glenn Youngkin recently was elected Virginia’s governor partly because he promised to ban teaching of CRT. CRT stands for critical race theory, which argues that every American institution upholds white supremacy. Before Youngkin’s surprise victory, the media mocked him for complaining about CRT. NBC’s Nicolle Wallace said it...
EDUCATION
phillytrib.com

The GOP Is Making 'Critical Race Theory' the New 'Shariah Law'

The protests of summer 2020 may have been not only some of the biggest in the country, but also some of the biggest in the world. Millions took to streets to condemn the racism that pervades modern life, as well as decades of past injustice. Protesters called for accountability across the ages. The oppressive policies and practices of this era as well as those of yore were tied up together, a continuum, and all of them had to be brought down, their perpetrators brought to justice.
POLITICS
CBS News

Florida bill would bar businesses and schools from making anyone "feel discomfort" or "guilt" about race

A bill pushed by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that would prohibit public schools and private businesses from making White people feel "discomfort" when they teach students or train employees about discrimination in the nation's past received its first approval Tuesday. The state Senate Education Committee approved the bill that takes aim at critical race theory — though it doesn't mention it explicitly — along party lines, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
742K+
Followers
79K+
Post
726M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy