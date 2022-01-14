ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES Pays Tribute To '80s Metal With "Hail To The Heroes"

By Greg Kennelty
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirish And The Chronicles will release their new record Hail To The Heroes on February 11, and is now streaming the title track. The single pays tribute to the rock...

BAD RESCUE Goes Industrial Nü-Metal On "Wall Eye"

Bad Rescue is the new project featuring brothers David and Franck Potvin (Lyzanxia, Phaze I, One-Way Mirror). The project is now streaming their rap-heavy new single "Wall Eye," whose brooding verses do a great job exploding into much larger, radio-friendly choruses. "'Wall Eye' is typically the kind of song that...
MUSIC
AUTHOR & PUNISHER's New Song "Maiden Star" Is Massively Sludgy

Author & Punisher is here to take you away to a far-off desert world with its new single "Maiden Star." Or at least that's what the song sounds like. With massive industrial percussion, floating synths, and dreamy guitars, Author & Punisher's upcoming record Krüller is sounding pretty damn good so far.
MUSIC
THE VEER UNION Ranges From Poppy Verses To Crushing Choruses On "Standing My Ground"

The Veer Union is now streaming their new single "Standing My Ground" which, frankly, accomplishes exactly what I don't think Muse accomplished yesterday. "Standing My Ground" has a poppy verse and a heavy-as-hell chorus just like Muse's new single, but The Veer Union clearly took the time to write instrumentation and leads-ins that really smoothed the whole song over. It also helps that the production hits like a ton of bricks.
MUSIC
Ex-FEAR FACTORY's BURTON BELL Compares His Vocal Style To Vocalizing "Like A Pastor Or Preacher"

Vocalist Burton C. Bell (Ascension Of The Watchers, ex-Fear Factory) is one of those vocalists who you can identify within seconds of hearing him. In a new livestream Q&A on the Ascension Of The Watchers Facebook page, Bell explained his approach to vocals as "vocalizing" in the style of "a pastor or a preacher" orating loudly and passionately. Bell also clarifies that he doesn't feel like his harsh vocals can really be classified as "screaming."
MUSIC
Watch: AVENGED SEVENFOLD Members Surprise A Fan At Home With A Signed Guitar

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates and bassist Johnny Christ recently surprised their fan Andrew by showing up at his house and delivering him a signed guitar. Andrew looks beyond stoked, and of course Gates and Christ look like they're having a blast. According to vocalist M. Shadows, Avenged Sevenfold plans...
ROCK MUSIC
TONY MARTIN-Era BLACK SABBATH Finally Getting Reissued

Tony Martin-era Black Sabbath is going to be readily available once more sometime hopefully soon. According to Martin in a Facebook post, he recently spoke to Tony Iommi's manager who confirmed a deal has been struck for the reissue of his albums. "So i got a call from Tony Iommi's...
ROCK MUSIC
Check Out This Fan-Made BLACK SABBATH Sabotage Documentary

The Tapes Archive is now streaming their 30-minute look at the 1975 Black Sabbath record Sabotage. The documentary was largely created by Alan Berry, and was co-written by Mark Enochs and Jason "Godshifter" C. "Sabotage is the sixth studio album by metal pioneers Black Sabbath, released in 1975. It was...
MUSIC
FALLS OF RAUROS Changes Their Sound Up On New Single "Clarity"

Falls Of Rauros is now streaming their new single "Clarity" off the upcoming record Key To A Vanishing Future. The single is a pretty big departure from the usual bludgeoning and blackened sounds of Falls Of Rauros, which they point out was a very intentional and conscious decision. And for a band that just changed its sound, Falls Of Rauros seems to have immediately nailed it.
ROCK MUSIC
ENSLAVED, THE OCEAN, ULVER, GODFLESH & More Contribute To LUSTMORD Tribute Album

Pelagic Records has announced a massive 9xLP/5xCD box set for Lustmord's 2008 album Other. The set features Other, the remix albums The Dark Places Of Earth and Beyond, and a covers album called The Others featuring Enslaved, The Ocean, and much more. If you're not into the box set, you can grab The Others as its own separate thing. The Others runs as follows.
MUSIC
ONCE HUMAN Explores The Dark World Of Blood Diamonds In New Song "Erasure"

Once Human is now streaming the fourth single off their coming record Scar Weaver in the form of "Erasure." Vocalist Lauren Hart said the song is about the dark world of the blood diamond industry, and how despite regulations the practice is still happening in parts of the world. "'Erasure'...
MUSIC
HATH Channel Skull Crushing Heaviness And Esoteric Darkness Into A Maddening Vortex On "Lithopaedic"

Hey there tech fiends, it’s that time of the week again. Next week I’ll have a sick premiere from Godless Truth (Transcending Obscurity Records) so be sure to catch that one. I’ve got a really cool premiere for you today from New Jersey natives Hath. You can scroll below and click play immediately on “Lithopaedic" or read on to learn more about the band. Hath – All That Was Promised is set for release on March 2nd through Willowtip Records.
ROCK MUSIC

