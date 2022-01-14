ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Go West! Then Back to the Future

By Michael Skomba
Smithonian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a mostly world history and big history teacher studying at the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Library, I naturally flocked to the 1893 The Book of the Fair by Hubert Howe Bancroft. The Book was a popular recounting and survey of the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition, a non-critical celebration of American...

www.smithsonianmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
ARTnews

Sheldon Solow’s Long-Inaccessible Art Collection to Be Displayed to the Public

A space that hosts art from the collection of the late New York real estate developer Sheldon Solow will at long last begin welcoming the public in 2023. Located at 9 West 57th Street, it has for more than two decades been inaccessible to the public. The gallery will be revamped as part of a plan to expand one of the Manhattan building’s towers on West 58th Street this year, the New York Post reported on Monday. The mogul’s grandson, Hayden Soloviev, who currently serves as vice chairman of his family’s newly formed development and agricultural company the Soloviev Group, confirmed...
VISUAL ART
Deadline

‘Heat’ Fans Rejoice: Michael Mann & Meg Gardiner Novel ‘Heat 2’ Has August 9 Pub Date And Will Detail Lives Of Characters Before & After 1995 Crime Classic

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Mann is ready to rip on Heat 2, a novel he has written with Edgar-winner Meg Gardiner that expands the tapestry of his 1995 crime classic film. The surprise here: the novel coming August 9 from William Morrow through the HarperCollins-based Michael Mann Books imprint will tell an original story about the lives of the characters in that movie both before and after the events depicted in the movie. (Watch the book’s trailer, accompanied by Moby’s ‘God Moving Over the Face of the Water,’ the famed final music that plays at the film’s end). To those like myself who’ve...
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

Yik Yak is back, but where is it going?

Yik Yak, a social media app originally shut down in 2017, was rereleased last summer and has since built up a considerable presence at the University of Michigan. For those of you unfamiliar with Yik Yak, it allows all users to post anonymously. The catch? Only people within a five mile radius of you can comment on, upvote and downvote your posts. Upvotes and downvotes are similar to a like or dislike on other social media apps.
CELL PHONES
Food & Wine

Is New York Bringing Back To-Go Cocktails Permanently?

No matter how the pandemic progresses from here, some of the behaviors picked up over the past couple of years seem likely to stick around. Already gaining steam before COVID-19, contactless services like grocery delivery and restaurant curbside pickup have seen rapid growth. Another example: The need for bars and restaurants to find additional revenue streams during indoor drinking/dining bans offered more Americans a taste of to-go cocktails, leading some states to make the new rules permanent. Texas and Florida joined the party in May, with Arizona, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oregon following suit since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Jacques Cousteau
azdot.gov

Going back to the 80s with Arizona Highways magazine

Precisely 42 years ago, in January 1980, the Steelers defeated the Rams to win Super Bowl XIV, Frank Sinatra performed in front of his largest crowd ever of 140,000 concert-goers in Rio de Janeiro and the Rubik’s Cube debuted in London at the British Toy and Hobby fair. Here...
ARIZONA STATE
Smithonian

Ten Dazzling Celestial Events to See in 2022

Despite another chaotic year on planet Earth, 2021 was a great time for amateur astronomers. Earthbound spectators witnessed a spectacular “ring of fire” solar eclipse, enjoyed exceptionally dark skies for the annual Perseid meteor shower and were treated to a surprise comet “Leonard” that streaked through the December sky. With any luck, another comet might become visible as it cruises through our solar system in 2022. And amateur stargazers can also view a host of meteor showers and lunar events with nothing more than a pair of binoculars, good weather and a patch of unpolluted night sky. To help you set your calendar, we’ve rounded up the ten most significant celestial events that viewers in North America can hope to glimpse in the new year.
ASTRONOMY
ARTnews

Hilton Als on Curating a Show Inspired by Toni Morrison for David Zwirner: ‘It’s Filled with a Lot of Emotion’

Unlike Beloved (1987), which is studied in high schools across the U.S., and Song of Solomon (1977), which won a National Book Critics Circle Award upon its release, The Black Book (1974) may not rank among Toni Morrison’s more well-known tomes in some circles. Assembled with collector Middleton A. Harris and a team of researchers while she was still an editor at Random House, The Black Book is an assortment of primary-source documents intended to act as a survey of the Black experience in the U.S. It is every bit as high-impact as Morrison’s novels, however, and it seems that Morrison herself...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go West#American West#Big History#Yale University#French
Smithonian

Smithsonian Summer Camp Is Back!

The Smithsonian’s world is an incredibly wide and exciting one. And for curious and adventurous kids, there’s no better place to be than right in the middle of it with Smithsonian Summer Camp. Whether on the National Mall or virtually from your home or vacation getaway, camps offer 1st through 11th graders one-of-a-kind opportunities to connect with the Smithsonian’s museums and research—and meet the people behind it all. A diverse, creative, and experienced team of instructors have designed age-appropriate content that animates the Smithsonian, its history, and its collections. Through visits to museums, talking to experts, and creating projects and artworks, campers explore Smithsonian-focused themes including the natural world, space, art, design, history, world cultures, and so much more.
LIFESTYLE
Smithonian

Because of Her Story Interns Become Change-Makers

Last summer 16 undergraduates and recent college graduates joined the Smithsonian from their homes. Their goal? To amplify women's voices to tell a more complete American story. Launched in 2019, the Because of Her Story Cohort Internship Program is a paid opportunity that lasts eight weeks every summer. Interns work...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

USC Scripter Awards Finalists Tip Adapted Screenplay Oscar Contenders

The USC Libraries has revealed the finalists for the 34th annual USC Libraries Scripter Award, which honors the year’s best film and television adaptations, as well as the works on which they are based. This group of academics, industry professionals, and critics (for which I vote) is often predictive of the Adapted Screenplay Oscar race. Last year’s Scripter film winners were “Nomadland” screenwriter Chloé Zhao and author Jessica Bruder (non-Scripter nominee “The Father” took home the Oscar); past winners include “Call Me By Your Name,” “Moonlight,” “The Big Short,” and “The Imitation Game,” which all won Oscars. In fact, before 2019,...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy