Musicians Relief Fund Accepting Applications

While the Omicron surge is likely beginning to slow in parts of the US, NYC included, shows and tours, not to mention the Grammys, continue to be postponed and cancelled as cases remain high. Music venues which were only able to open their doors after the initial Covid lockdown less than a year ago find themselves at risk again as their calenders empty. To help get them through this time and future potential troubles, the National Independent Venue Foundation, or NIVF, the trade association founded by NIVA to lobby on behalf of its members, has announced that it's relaunching its Emergency Relief Fund, which "provides economic relief to independent, music and comedy venues, festivals, and promoters across the United States experiencing a severe financial emergency due to circumstances beyond their control."

ADVOCACY ・ 1 DAY AGO