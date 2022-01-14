ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Judge Agrees To Delay Trial Of 3 Officers Charged In George Floyd's Murder

By Cherranda Smith
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A Minnesota agree this week to delay the state trial of three former officers charged in the murder of George Floyd , but only if attorneys on both sides can agree on a new date.

On Monday (January 10), Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ordered attorneys to agree on a new trial date that's within one year , but if they can't come to an agreement by Sunday (January 16), the current date of March 7, 2022 will remain in place.

Thomas Lane , Tou Thao , and J. Keung are each charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter for their role in the May 25, 2020 murder of Floyd. Prosecutors and the officers' defense attorneys in the case both sought to delay the state trial because the three face a federal civil rights trial beginning January 20 .

In April 2021, Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and half years in prison in the state murder trial, and pleaded guilty last month to the federal civil rights violation charges.

Reading about Black trauma can have an impact on your mental health. If you or someone you know need immediate mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Black Enterprise

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

