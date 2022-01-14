Man, 28, Fatally Shot Outside South Jersey Apartments

Gloucester Township Police Photo Credit: Gloucester Township Police via Facebook

Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting outside an apartment building in South Jersey, authorities said.

At approximately 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, Gloucester police responded to the 1300 block of Blackwood-Clementon Road for reports of gunshots, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Township Police Chief David Harkins.

Police found a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound, they said.

The victim has been identified as David Brown, 28, of Clayton.

Brown was transported to Jefferson Stratford Hospital. He succumbed to his injury at approximately 12:34 a.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Elvin Nunez with the CCPO’s Homicide Unit at 856-571-3421 or Detective Nicholas Aumendo with the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-374-5704.

Tips can also be submitted anony.mously at ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.