On Tuesday, United States Artists, which has long played a pivotal role in the support of artists across the country, announced the appointment of Judilee Reed as the new President and CEO. Ever since its founding in 2006, the United States Artists organization has devoted itself to awarding generous, $50,000 grants not just to creatives who deserve the funds to take their practices to the next level, but to administrators, curators and platform-creators equally devoted to ensuring artists thrive. USA was formed in the aftermath of The National Endowment for the Arts’ slashing with severe budget cuts, and in recent years, the deep need for universal arts funding in the United States has become even more glaring.

