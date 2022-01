The Vatican secretary of state and his deputy have both tested positive for the coronavirus, Vatican officials said Tuesday.Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who serves as the Vatican's secretary of state and the pope's No. 2, has “very light” symptoms, while Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra is asymptomatic, officials said.There was no immediate comment on their last contact with Pope Francis It wasn't clear if Francis has received a booster shot, which has been administered to his predecessor, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.These are the first cases of COVID-19 confirmed so high up in the Vatican hierarchy since the pandemic began.___Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic Read More Bad luck: Pope acknowledges he got caught at record storeKin of dead sex abuse victim sue under new California lawPope slips out of Vatican to visit record shop, gets CD

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO