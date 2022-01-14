ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Dishin’ with the Delco Duo Returns

By Monica Cryan, Jenna Meissner
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenna and Monica give advice on your issues in Dishin’ with the Delco...

Boston 25 News WFXT

Singer Meat Loaf dead at 74

Meat Loaf has died at age 74, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to the Guardian and the BBC, the “Bat out of Hell” singer died Thursday night. His wife, Deborah, was with him when he died, his family said in a post on the artist’s official Facebook page early Friday.
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
#Delco
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner Seemingly Shared Unedited Photo of Kim Kardashian: ‘They Still Look Great Though’

Typical mom move. Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum Kris Jenner is facing some heat after she seemingly shared, then deleted, an unedited photo of Kim Kardashian. “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!! You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!” the momager, 66, shared on Instagram on January 15, alongside photos of her and her granddaughter, as well as a photo fans think was posted by accident — an unedited snap of Kim, 41.
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson wows fans with her most recent look

Kelly Clarkson is truly sparkling in a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show featuring Morris Chestnut, and Vy Higginsen's Sing Harlem crew. The Voice star left fans starstruck – literally – when she donned a navy star motif maxi dress with a cinched waist and sky-high boots for her Monday afternoon episode.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Allegedly Identified In Jayda Cheaves' Photo, Fans Aren't Impressed

Jayda Cheaves recently enjoyed a romantic night with her partner, sharing pictures of the beautiful home set-up that her mysterious man put together. There were rumors that rapper Lil Baby, Jayda's ex, was the one responsible for spoiling his longtime lover and according to some eagle-eyed fans, the Atlanta-based artist has allegedly been identified in the images.
Popculture

Nene Leakes Changes Stance on Marriage Amid New Relationship in Wake of Husband's Death

Nene Leakes is in love and wants the world to know. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is basking in the honeymoon phase of her new romance with businessman Nyonisela Sioh. Sioh is a suit store owner who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. The two were introduced by Leakes' former RHOA co-star, Peter Thomas. Thomas was once married to Leakes' BFF, Cynthia Bailey. Despite Leakes losing her longtime husband Gregg to cancer in September 2021 and previously swearing off dating, it appears Sioh has changed the Bravo favorite's mind. She's even reportedly considering marriage again.
Variety

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer and Prolific Actor, Dies at 74

The singer Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out of Hell” album is among the best-selling and most enduring rock albums of the 1970s, has died at the age of 74. A consummate performer, he also appeared as an actor in the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” as well as “Crazy Alabama,” “Fight Club,” “Wayne’s World” and “The NeverEnding Story,” among dozens more film and television credits. Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, won a 1994 Grammy Award for best solo rock vocal performance for the song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” A cause...
E! News

Kody and His Family Are Exposed to COVID-19 in Sister Wives Clip

Watch: TLC "Sister Wives" Exclusive: Nanny Tests Positive for COVID-19 This was one birthday present the Brown family didn't want anyone to bring to the party. Sister Wives' Robyn and Kody Brown celebrated their daughter Ariella's birthday on Jan.10, and she wanted the entire family to be there for her party. In order to do so, everyone got tested for COVID-19 beforehand.
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Shmurda Seemingly Responds To Wack 100's "Twerking" Comments

Bobby Shmurda has been having the best time of his life since getting out of prison last year, dancing it up with his friends and exhibiting child-like, carefree energy during public appearances. The New York rapper has been enjoying himself as he gets re-acclimated to the music industry but, unfortunately, many of his critics have taken aim at the rapper's dance moves, which are often discredited as "twerking," in an attempt to bring down his energy. Thankfully, Bobby doesn't seem to care about what anyone thinks.
The Spun

WWE Has Officially Abandoned Troubling Trademark

WWE made an embarrassingly massive mistake this week. The WWE has long filed trademarks for wrestling names. It did no different earlier this week when it filed a trademark for the name “Gunther Stark” for entertainment services. The name was intended for Australian-born rising star Walter, who has...
