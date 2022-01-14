ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cordae: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Bobby Carter
klcc.org
 6 days ago

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Midway through his Tiny...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Cordae Performs Cuts From 'From A Bird's Eye View' and 'The Lost Boy' for 'NPR' Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Cordae has graced the NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert stage with a setlist combining some of his best tracks from The Lost Boy and From A Bird’s Eye View. The seven-track setlist clocked in at about 20 minutes and hears Cordae perform the From A Bird’s Eye View numbers “C Carter,” “Want From Me,” “Sinister,” which originally features Lil Wayne and “Chronicles” which features H.E.R. and Lil Durk. Longtime fans will also be treated with The Lost Boy’s “RNP” featuring Anderson. Paak and a medley of “Thousand Words” and “Thanksgiving.”
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

esperanza spalding takes NPR Tiny Desk to the cosmos

Esperanza spalding returns to NPR’s Tiny Desk to celebrate her Grammy-nominated album Songwrights Apothecary Lab, which was also featured on several key Best of 2021 lists: two from the New York Times, NPR Music, Vulture, Variety, and even Barack Obama’s. The performance brings viewers on a journey through...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Mon Laferte performing @ Tiny Desk!

Los Angeles, CA (January 12, 2022) – Mon Laferte is nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for “Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Includes Tejano)” for her album SEIS and today shares her ‘Tiny Desk (home) concert’ at NPR Music. Inspired by her beloved Tepoztlán, for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Bryant
Person
Derrick Evans
Person
Bobby Carter
wcsx.com

5 Classic Rock Tiny Desk Concerts

Pat Benatar celebrates her birthday today (January 10), and we thought we’d honor the tiny rocker with massive pipes by looking back at one of her most intimate concerts ever. Benatar and husband/guitarist/songwriting partner Neil Giraldo performed on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” video series back in November 2014, and...
MUSIC
NPR

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Kombilesa Mí, Northern Cree, Son Rompe Pera

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see...
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

We Can’t Let Go of This Robert Plant & Alison Krauss ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’

From the Sound Emporium control room in Nashville, two heavyweights join forces behind a makeshift desk for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. Although the duo doesn’t perform at NPR staffer Bob Boilen’s actual tiny desk, Alison Krauss and Robert Plant certainly do rekindle the spirit of Raise the Roof, their new collaborative record. It’s a fitting tribute because that album (and some of their first record, 2007’s Raising Sand) was created on the cutting floor at that very studio. Here, Krauss and Plant have assembled a band of absolute all-stars, including Jay Bellerose, Dennis Crouch, Victor Krauss, Stuart Duncan, and JD McPherson. Like the first time we heard the angelic soprano of Alison Krauss paired with the vocal powerhouse that guided one of the most legendary rock bands ever, these new performances of “Can’t Let Go,” “Searching for My Love,” and “Trouble for My Lover” are magical. No frill or flash, just an eleven-and-a-half-minute set of subtlety, nuance, and perfection.
NASHVILLE, TN
worldmusiccentral.org

Tiny Desk meets globalFEST Showcase Scheduled January 18-20

Annual world music showcase globalFEST had to cancel the its in-person Webster Hall show in New York City on January 16 because of COVID. However, the show goes on and globalFEST already had plans with National Public Radio (NPR) Music to do the Tiny Desk meets globalFEST series January 18-20, 2022. This will now serve as the main globalFEST event!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Npr Music#Music Industry#Dmv#Leo
NPR

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: Suistamon Sähkö, Bedouin Burger, ADG7

For the second consecutive year, NPR teams up with globalFEST for a thrilling online music festival we call Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST: three nights, nine bands, and a world of musical traditions beamed into your living room. Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see...
MUSIC
klcc.org

caroline, 'Good morning (red)'

Ever since the London octet dropped "Dark blue" in 2020, I've puzzled at how caroline's strung-together influences – Talk Talk's whisper-quiet post-rock, The Velvet Underground's yearning drones and Chamberlain's rootsy noodling – mingle with such ambition. As the band's earliest song just now getting the studio treatment, "Good morning (red)" provides something of a key to understanding caroline's method of piecing together disparate parts. In it, a loping melody yawns alongside sweeping strings and an ascendant guitar figure – there's a pastoral brightness to the overlapping vocals lit by a desperate outburst: "Can I be happy in this world?" It's borderline twee in the way an overeager study group in impeccably matched outfits could cause one listener to recoil and entice another. But halfway through the song, the world shifts as the melody breaks apart in a spacious full-band glitch: Fits of acoustic guitar and strings punctuate the silence as drums thwack the void and a bass line fills out the edges. It's as if the promise of a new morning has been upset by the dawn's revelations.
MUSIC
klcc.org

Steven Beck, 'Piano Sonata No. 5' (George Walker)

Your basic Mozart piano sonata lasts around 20 minutes. George Walker's Piano Sonata No. 5 clocks in under five. The American composer, who died in 2018 at age 96, compressed his final sonata into miniature proportions, but it's no bite-sized bonbon. The music, played with incisive élan by Steven Beck, is a dense thicket of ideas and episodes, born from a simple, four-note upward-thrusting theme in the opening measure. Walker constantly manipulates harmonic textures and rhythms, interlaces a tangle of inner voices and yet keeps a fluid forward motion. Like a Vermeer painting, you can look at it many times before you grasp every subtle detail.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Cordae Charts His Ups, Downs and In-Betweens in Loose, Jazzy ‘NPR Tiny Desk’ Concert

Rising Maryland rapper Cordae provided the world From a Bird’s Eye View in his debut NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert that dropped on Friday morning (Jan. 14). The 24-year-old MC — who also released View, his 14-track sophomore collection the same day — opened the loose, jazzy seven-song set with the album track “C Carter,” a chronicle of his pre-fame fantasies about a better life.
MUSIC
afropop.org

Last Night of globalFEST’s Tiny Desk Series Live Tonight, Conference Next Week

If you haven’t tuned in yet, you’ve still got one more night to watch the globalFEST-Tiny Desk series live. Watch Al Bilali Soudan from Mali, Kiran Ahluwalia with music from the Indian subcontinent and Tufan Derince’s Kurdish music tonight via YouTube starting at 8 pm. The festivities are hosted by our good friend, Angeliqué Kidjo.
MUSIC
funcheap.com

$12 Concert w/ Glass Spells and Rose Haze Live at Bottom of the Hill (SF)

Is Anthony Ramirez (Bass / Synthesizers) and Tania Costello (Vocals). Glass Spells have won the attention of many by their nostalgic synth-driven sound with a modern twist, incorporating several elements from Indie, post punk, and modern electronic to create rhythms that will not get out of your head. https://www.glassspells.com/. TOPOGRAPHIES.
MUSIC
klcc.org

Molly Nilsson, 'Pompeii'

A glorious piece of goth hit streaming services over the weekend: Molly Nilsson, a reigning queen of DIY synth-pop, capped her excellent new album, Extreme, with this soaring slice of skeletal melancholia, addressing the endgame of everlasting love. The Pompeii couple immortalized in ash, killed while in each others' arms after the AD 79 eruption of Mount Vesuvius, serve as inspiration here, and Nilsson doesn't shy away from the macabre implications. "I'd say I love you but I catch my breath," she chants, "Cause whatever I love I always love to death." All the while, an assortment of synthesizers and drum machines churn away, steadfastly growing louder and brighter until all that's left is bittersweet beams of light.
MUSIC
klcc.org

Pedro the Lion's David Bazan in conversation with Hanif Abdurraqib

The secret's out! Pedro the Lion has surprise-dropped Havasu. You can watch a conversation between poet, author and MacArthur Fellowship award winner Hanif Abdurraqib and singer-songwriter David Bazan. Havasu is a follow-up to 2019's Phoenix, part of a series of albums where Bazan revisits his past through the Arizona towns...
MUSIC
Variety

FKA Twigs Talks ‘Caprisongs’ Mixtape, Working With the Weeknd and ‘Learning to Turn Pain Into Joy’

With her just-released “Caprisongs” mixtape and a fresh affiliation with a new label, Atlantic, British singer-songwriter-producer FKA Twigs ups the ante on her eerily experimental sound and intimately nuanced lyrics and goes big. That’s not only because the genre-jumbling, multi-octave performer has invited brand-name featured guests such as Jorja Smith and the Weeknd to the party that is “Caprisongs.” Rather, it’s because the Gloucester, U.K.-born artist — real name Tahliah Barnett — is having any kind of party at all. The bottom line on Twigs has long been that her most ambitious music was deeply emotional and uncompromising. Darkly avant-garde, aggressive...
MUSIC
The Baltimore Sun

Mama Cass Elliot, founding member of the popular ‘60s band The Mamas & the Papas, was born in Baltimore

Mama Cass Elliot, a founding member of the popular 1960s folk rock band The Mamas & the Pappas was known for her ethereal harmonies and solos and strong stage presence. Born Ellen Naomi Cohen in Baltimore, she moved with her family to Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park where she attended Forest Park High School. While attending high school, she worked for The Jewish Times and later in ...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy