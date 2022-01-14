Dozens of Illegal Aliens from South America Apprehended in South Texas

EDINBURG, TX – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents interdicted two human smuggling attempts resulting in 21 apprehensions.

On Jan. 12, RGV agents received information of a residence in Roma possibly being used to harbor illegal aliens. Agents and Starr County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the location and encountered 16 aliens from Central America, Nicaragua, and Mexico illegally present in the United States. No caretaker was identified.

At the residence, agents encountered an abundance of cold/flu medication and unsanitary conditions commonly found at illegal immigrant stash houses, where illegal aliens are unable to adequately social distance.

The following day, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents observed suspicious activity and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Dodge Durango near Madero, Texas. As the vehicle came to a stop, multiple people fled. A search of the immediate area resulted in the apprehension of five illegal aliens from Mexico and the Dominican Republic including the driver.

All subjects were processed accordingly