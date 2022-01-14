ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Dozens of Illegal Aliens from South America Apprehended in South Texas

By Yantis Green
 7 days ago

EDINBURG, TX – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents interdicted two human smuggling attempts resulting in 21 apprehensions.

On Jan. 12, RGV agents received information of a residence in Roma possibly being used to harbor illegal aliens. Agents and Starr County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the location and encountered 16 aliens from Central America, Nicaragua, and Mexico illegally present in the United States. No caretaker was identified.

At the residence, agents encountered an abundance of cold/flu medication and unsanitary conditions commonly found at illegal immigrant stash houses, where illegal aliens are unable to adequately social distance.

The following day, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents observed suspicious activity and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a Dodge Durango near Madero, Texas. As the vehicle came to a stop, multiple people fled. A search of the immediate area resulted in the apprehension of five illegal aliens from Mexico and the Dominican Republic including the driver.

All subjects were processed accordingly

Kenneth Holsapple
4d ago

call them whatever you want they are in this country illegally. The United States cut take care of everybody that has a tough time in their country. If they want to come into thus country, do it legal

WarchiefANU
4d ago

The Biden Administration's Culpability to Open Borders during a Deadly Pandemic is not only a "Threat to National Security," it's a "Violation of Oath of Office." Spreading Communicable Disease Statutes, "Terrorism and Terrorist Threats" At the Federal Level the Department of Justice (DOJ) formally announced that the Coronavirus appears to meet the statuary definition of a "Biological Agent" and the people who intentionally spread the Virus could be prosecuted for "Terrorism," also "Assault and Battery," "Child Endangerment," "Reckless Endangerment," "Aggravated Assault," "Reckless Behavior That Causes Bodily Harm," and "Harassment." Let's not forget "Treason" and "Crimes Against Humanity." All Impeachable Offenses!!!

WarchiefANU
4d ago

Open Borders and Climate Change. Importing Million's of people from South America from lush green Jungle regions where Oxygen thrives and relocating them on busses and airplanes to Cities is Expanding America's Carbon Footprint with warm bodies breathing up more Oxygen and breathing out more Carbon Dioxide who will all eventually buy cars. Sit down "Kamala the Border Czar had One Job," Biden administration's Open Borders are manufacturing Climate Change in the U.S.

San Angelo LIVE!

8,613 People with Active Covid Infections are Walking Around San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX –– High coronavirus infection numbers continue to impact San Angelo as health officials report 565 new infections. According to Thursday's report, with hundreds of new infections reported every day, the active infection count has reached 8,613. There are currently seventy-five patients hospitalized in San Angelo with coronavirus-related complications. This brings the hospitalization rate for Trauma Service Area K to 10.36%, a substantial increase over the last few weeks but still the lowest in the state. Additionally, a new Covid-19 death was reported locally. The patient…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Dallas Coyote Stopped with Car Full of Illegals in Irion County

SAM ANGELO, TX – A Dallas Man was arrested in Irion County on Monday night after attempting to smuggle illegal aliens. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 17 at approximately 10:19 p.m., troopers with the DPS, initiated a traffic stop on a 2020 Ford F-150 on I-10 near Mile Marker 354 for Speeding and Expired License Plate.  Upon initial contact with the vehicle, 6 passengers believed to be illegal aliens immediately excited the vehicle and fled into the brush.  One additional passenger and the driver stayed in the vehicle and as the trooper approached the vehicle,…
IRION COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

British Teens Arrested for Connections to Texas Synagogue Gunman

COLLEYVILLE, TX –– After identifying 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram as the gunman who kept four people hostage at a Colleyville synagogue, authorities have confirmed two additional individuals have been arrested in connection to the case. British authorities confirmed two teenagers were "detained in South Manchester" and "remain in custody for questioning." The teens are believed to be related to Akram. After a 10 hour standoff, the gunman died after a special FBI hostage rescue team flew in from Quantico, Virginia. No specific details regarding Akram's death have been released at this…
COLLEYVILLE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Alien Murderers & Violent Gang Members Arrested Invading South Texas

EDINBURG, TX – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents arrest five criminal illegal aliens, including two convicted murderers, a sex offender, and known gang members.   Just after midnight on Jan. 12, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents apprehended four single adult males west of the Rio Grande City Port of Entry after they illegally entered the United States. At the station, it was revealed that a Salvadoran national among the group is a convicted murderer. In January 2010, the 37-year-old male was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for attempted…
EDINBURG, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Buckingham Secures Coveted National Rifle Association Endorsement for Texas Land Commissioner

AUSTIN, TX – The National Rifle Association's Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF) Wednesday announced its formal endorsement of Senator Dawn Buckingham, MD (R-Lakeway) for Texas Land Commissioner. In a statement announcing the endorsement, NRA Chairman Jason Ouimet said of Senator Buckingham, “Your commitment to protecting Texans’ right to self-defense is demonstrated by your support for nearly two dozen pro-gun bills over the last four years in the Texas Senate. These measures include the historic NRA-backed constitutional carry law and groundbreaking NRA-supported emergency powers reform.…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Reports 889 New Covid-19 Infections On Thursday

SAN ANGELO, TX –– San Angelo continues to experience a significant surge in new coronavirus cases. On Thursday, the San Angelo Health Department reported 889 infections. According to the daily report, there are currently 6,327 active cases. Additionally, there are 45 patients currently hospitalized. A new death has also been confirmed. The patient was identified as a female in her 60s from Tom Green County. The woman was unvaccinated at the time of her death. This brings the total death count to 487 –– 309 from Tom Green County and 178 from other counties. The total positive case count…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

iWatchTexas Aimed at Preventing School Shootings in the Lone Star State

AUSTIN – As kids kick off the second half of the school year, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) reminds students, parents, teachers and other school administrators that the iWatchTexas program is a critical resource for reporting suspicious activity in schools and communities in order to help prevent dangerous attacks. During the 2020-21 school year, there were no school shootings in Texas. By using the numerous resources available, everyone can continue working to prevent attacks by reporting any potential threats. These resources include the iWatchTexas program, the Texas School…
AUSTIN, TX
