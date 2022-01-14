Film Friday: Is the 'new' Fujifilm 200 film just rebranded Kodak Gold 200? Is sure looks like it

This Friday, January 14, from 6 to 8 pm, the Washtenaw County Conservation District (WCCD) is proudly partnering with Acorn Farmers Market & Café for a live showing of “Kiss the Ground,” the movie narrated by Woody Harrelson. Released in September of 2020 on Netflix, this full-length documentary sheds light on a “new, old approach” to farming called regenerative agriculture, a practice with the extraordinary ability to balance our climate and feed the world.This event will take place at Acorn Farmers’ Market & Café, 455 W. Main St., in Manchester, The popular documentary film highlights soil conservation solutions that can be implemented in agricultural systems. Following the film there will be a group discussion led by the WCCD on key topics from the film. Attendance is limited to 10 and RSVP is required.Acorn Farmers’ Market & Café is a newly established local foods market with a mission to model a rural, community-driven market that provides access to fresh food and support the economic viability of area farmers by promoting education, collaboration, and entrepreneurship. The WCCD is a local unit of government, assisting private landowners, businesses, and others, with management of their natural resources in Washtenaw County.
