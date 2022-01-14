Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Wished Kate Middleton a Happy 40th Birthday Over a "Private" Video Call, Expert Says

The royal family might not get to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newborn daughter, Lilibet, at Prince Philip’s memorial service this spring after all. The Duke of Sussex has been petitioning the U.K. government for the last two years for extra security for his family during their visits to the country, even reportedly offering to pay for it himself. And if it isn’t granted before the memorial in a few months, a source tells Page Six that they might not go at all. The royal’s legal representative said that Harry is “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous, despite wanting to introduce his family to his infant daughter and letting them spend time with his 2-year-old son, Archie. The couple has not announced any official plans to attend the memorial service, but it’s believed they plan to make an appearance. Meghan has not returned to the U.K. since officially stepping down as a senior royal in January 2020.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO