Building on the foundation of the brilliant 2016 original, Horizon Forbidden West promises to deliver one of the exciting gameplaying experiences of the year. The sequel, though, is enticing for more reasons than just its combat, traversal, and progression. Just as was the case in Horizon Zero Dawn, there’s fascinating lore that brings its colorful world to life. Much of that revolves around the network of tribes who inhabit it. Today, a new trailer highlights some of the relationships between the tribes which is set to play a prominent role in the story.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO