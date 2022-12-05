PSVR 2 specs and features - everything we know so far

Sony has now officially revealed via the PlayStation Blog that PSVR 2 will launch on February 22, 2023. For anyone that was hoping to bag a PSVR 2 for Christmas this year, sadly that won't be the case. We've listed everything you need to know about PSVR 2 down below in preparation for launch. There's a lot to go over, so let's get started.

PSVR 2 will cost $549.99 / £529 / €599.99. For one purchase, you'll get the headset, a set of VR 2 Sense controllers, and some stereo headphones that can fit directly into the headset thanks to a handy slot in the headband design. In terms of stock, it's long been rumoured that there will be mass production of around 1.5 million units expected for launch (according to Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities on Twitter ).

Although we've just heard about a release date and price, we've known the full list of specs and features for a while. An older blog post detailed plenty of new experiences heading to the PS5's virtual reality companion, including the ability to see your surroundings while locked into the headset.

With 4K resolution at 2,000 x 2040 per eye, all set upon an OLED HDR panel at refresh rates of 90Hz or 120Hz, PSVR 2 is certainly looking to compete with some of the best VR headsets on the market. New vents will stop users overheating during use and a lens adjustment dial means everyone can experience picture perfect VR. While many were expecting the PSVR 2 to abandon cables all together, those who battled against the wires of the original system will be glad to know that the whole headset connects with a single tether - now we just need the PS5 stock to use it.

The next-generation headset comes as a successor to the popular PlayStation VR system built for PS4, which even today stands as one of the best PS5 accessories . We're rounding up everything you need to know about PSVR 2 specs, release dates, and all the latest news right here.

What is PlayStation VR 2?

A quick guide to PSVR 2

Release Date: February 22, 2023 (Sony Confirmed)

Price: $549.99 / £529.99

Key specs: 4K resolution at 2,000 x 2040 per eye, haptic feedback, single cable connection, eye tracking, controller tracking via headset

PSVR 2 is Sony's next step into the world of virtual reality, building on the original PlayStation VR headset that was released for the PS4 system in 2016. The new PS5-exclusive headset promises a boosted resolution, new eye-tracking system, wider field of view, and a new controller-headset tracking system to replace the old (and sometimes unreliable) LED-PlayStation Camera method.

PlayStation VR has held its audience well over the course of the last five years. While it still remained a fairly niche peripheral during its lifetime, we saw regular releases and a devoted fan base spring up around the system. Supplies, however, have dwindled over the last few years leaving many VR hopefuls searching for PlayStation VR bundle stock as Sony phases its previous headset out of its lineup.

PSVR 2 specs

Sony gave us our first real look at the internals running under the hood of the PSVR 2 at CES 2022, and there's plenty to get excited about. You'll find all the PSVR 2 specs we already know just below:

Resolution 2,000 x 2,040 per-eye Display OLED HDR Refresh rate 90Hz, 120Hz Field of view 110° Tracking Six-axis motion sensor, 4 cameras for headset and controllers, IR camera for eye-tracking Haptics Headset and controller Audio 3.5mm Connection USB-C

In November, 2022, Sony confirmed the release date of February 22, 2023 for PSVR 2. This followed a blog post in August that confirmed early 2023 as the release window. This definitely contrasts with the original PSVR which launched in October of 2016, as is typical for the majority of Sony's flagship hardware releases.

PSVR 2 price

PSVR 2 will cost $549.99 in the US. In the UK, the new headset will set you back £529.99 inc VAT. For your money, you get the headset itself, a set of VR 2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones.

If you'd prefer a game included in your purchase, you can get the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for $599.99 / £569.99. This includes the headset, controllers, headphones, and a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain.

Additionally, you can get a PSVR 2 Sense controller charging station for $49.99 / £39.99, which helps to free up the PS5 console's USB charging ports by charging the Sense 2 controllers free from the console itself.

PSVR 2 pre-orders

For the initial launch period, gamers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg were only able to pre-order PSVR 2 through the official PlayStation Direct store. Pre-orders became available on November 15th but were only awarded to those who registered interest and managed to secure a unit during their allotted pre-order window.

In other markets, PSVR 2 will be sold at participating retailers.

PSVR 2 features

A Sony blog post dated July 26, 2022 gave us our first insight into some of the new features heading our way with PSVR 2. From being able to see your surroundings directly through your game content to broadcasting your movements in-stream, there's plenty of exciting new experience elements to get excited about. Some things, like haptic feedback, haven't been seen in the VR market before. Other features like eye-tracking have been seen before, but not in VR headsets of this price range.

See-through view: PSVR 2 packs front cameras on its main headset panel, which means you can switch your view between gameplay and your surroundings either through the Control Center or by hitting a button on the device itself. Sony also states that there is no recording option for see-through view as well.

Broadcasting: Sony also announced that players with a PS5 HD Camera will be able to broadcast themselves playing the new VR system, sending footage directly to a stream at the same time.

Custom play areas: Defining the play area has always been a tricky spot for VR headsets. Some use pricey tracking systems, others simply keep you rooted to the spot to avoid accidental damage or injury. PSVR 2 will use a custom mapping system, utilizing cameras in the headset itself and the PSVR 2 Sense controllers to pinpoint the exact play area. Once you get too close to a pre-defined boundary, the system will alert you.

Cinematic mode: If you'd prefer to play your regular PS5 games in your own virtual space, the PSVR 2 will allow you to enable Cinematic mode. This essentially casts your PS5 system to the inside of your VR headset, streaming your gameplay and content in 1080p and up to 120Hz.

PSVR 2 vs PSVR: what's the difference?

What is foveated rendering?

Foveated rendering is a system for improving visual experience and helping the system run with better efficiency. Essentially, PSVR 2 will track the placement of the user's eyes so that the headset knows exactly where they are looking. Then, foveated rendering will adjust the resolution of the picture in real-time, increasing clarity for items the user is actually looking at, and reducing clarity for items they aren't.

Sony promised that PlayStation VR 2 would provide "dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity" when it first announced the system in February 2021. Now that we have a clean spec sheet in front of us, we can start to pick apart Sony's dream of a next-generation virtual reality system and, so far, things are looking good.

The PSVR 2 offers a substantial upgrade in terms of per-eye resolution, bumping the previous 960 x 1080 panels up to 2,000 x 2,040 4K. Throw in new HDR support and a slight bump to the field of view (110° over the previous 100°) and the difference between PSVR 2 and PSVR is going to be immediately apparent.

Not only is PSVR 2 going to look better than its predecessor, though, but it will also track better. The original PlayStation VR system relied on LED tracking by the console and a PlayStation Camera. However, PSVR 2 has cameras integrated into the headset itself for a far more reliable experience. Plus, the new generation will also bring eye tracking to Sony's VR systems for the first time, enabling foveated rendering.

One of the biggest features to separate PS5 from PS4 is also making its way to PSVR 2. Sony is building a lot of its work with the DualSense controller into the new system, enabling new haptic feedback in both the headset itself and the Sense controllers.

You'll find a full spec breakdown for both systems just below.

PSVR 2 vs PSVR PSVR 2 PSVR Resolution 2,000 x 2,040 per-eye 960 x 1080 per eye Display OLED HDR OLED Refresh rate 90Hz, 120Hz 90Hz, 120Hz Field of view 110° 100° Tracking Six-axis motion sensor, 4 cameras for headset and controllers, IR camera for eye-tracking Six-axis motion sensor, LED tracking via PlayStation Move Haptics Headset and controller Controller only Audio 3.5mm 3.5mm Connection USB-C USB and HDMI

PSVR 2 vs the competition

By the time PSVR 2 drops, the Oculus Quest 2 will be entering its third year on the market, and the premium HTC Vive Pro 2 will have more than a year under its belt. That means Sony is having to future-proof its specs as much as possible in order to be able to compete with the releases of the last couple of years this far down the line.

In terms of price, the PSVR 2 is closest to the likes of the HTV Vive Cosmos Elite, and the HP reverb G2. The HTC Vive Cosmos Elite weight in at $749 / £599. Meanwhile, the HP Reverb G2 will set you back $490 / £623. Both of these headsets have similar resolutions to the PSVR 2, albeit with LCD displays as opposed to an OLED one. They also have similar FOVs, but without the special Sony features like eye-tracking.

The Oculus Quest 2 offers a cheaper entry point, but is much more limited in terms of ways to use it. At present, you can tether the headset to PC, but you need to have a facebook account to make the most of it. PSVR 2 is also more futureproofed in terms of features and specs, despite being more expensive.

For its features, the PSVR 2 is much closer to the Vive Pro 2 even though it has a much cheaper price. When last we checked, the HTC Vive Pro 2 is listed at $1,280 / £2,101 - its cheapest price in 30 days. But in terms of features, PSVR 2 is the only headset we know of that will match the Vive Pro 2's eye-tracking, or come close to its resolution.

High-end VR users will likely stick with the boosted 2448 x 2448 per eye resolution, 120° field of view, and tried and tested tracking prowess of the Vive Pro 2, along with the plethora of games already aimed at the system. However, PSVR 2 will likely win out among Sony fans for sheer value, even with the PS5 price folded in.

With that said, both the Oculus Quest 2 and HTC Vive Pro 2 are already winning in the game department. While we know Horizon: Call of the Mountain and an additional 11 games are heading to PSVR 2, Sony still has a much smaller development pool for new VR content than Meta and HTC. Oculus Quest 2 already has a massive catalogue of titles small and large, and the Vive Pro 2 has all the might of Steam behind it.

You'll find all the key specs of the current market just below:

PSVR 2 Oculus Quest 2 HTC Vive Pro 2 Resolution 2,000 x 2,040 per-eye 1832 x 1920 per eye 2448 x 2448 per eye Display OLED HDR LCD RGB low persistence LCD Refresh rate 90Hz, 120Hz 90Hz, 120Hz 90Hz, 120Hz Field of view 110° 90° 120° Tracking Six-axis motion sensor, 4 cameras for headset and controllers, IR camera for eye-tracking Six-axis motion sensor, 4 cameras G-sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, IPD, SteamVR V2.0 tracking Haptics Headset and controller - - Audio 3.5mm Integrated positional Hi-Res certified headphones Connection USB-C Self-contained, tethered via proprietary cable Proprietary, DisplayPort, USB 3.0

The biggest PSVR 2 news: a timeline

PSVR 2 pre-orders go live - November 15

Pre-orders for PSVR 2 went live via the PlayStation Direct online store in select markets. People had to register their interest, receive an email from Sony, and click their provided link at their allotted time to secure their pre-order.

Sony confirms PSVR 2 price and release date via the PlayStation Blog - November 2022

The price and exact release date of PSVR 2 was revealed on November 2nd, 2022. A blog post revealed that the headset would launch for $549.99 / £530 on February 22, 2023.

Sony confirms "early 2023" release date - August 2022

Sony's social media channels were ablaze with the announcement of an 'early 2023' PSVR 2 release date. The brand revealed the timeline across Instagram on August 22.

See-through view, broadcasts, custom play area, and cinematic mode announced by Sony - July 2022

A July blog post from Sony announced four new features heading to the PSVR 2 system. A see-through view will allow you to quickly view your surroundings through the PSVR 2 headset's cameras, while customized play areas can be mapped with the Sense controllers as well. Players will also be able to broadcast their PSVR 2 action using the PS5 HD camera, and view their console's regular gameplay through a 1080p cinematic mode, running at up to 120Hz.

PSVR 2 speculated to enter mass production in 2022 - May 2022

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo ignited the rumors that PSVR 2 would entry mass production this year, when tweeting that "latest supply chain check suggests that the assembler and several component providers of PS VR2 will start mass production with about 1.5M units shipments in 2H22". If this timeline holds, she explains, the PSVR 2 would be expected to launch in early 2023.

E3 PlayStation State of Play may feature a "sneak peek" at upcoming PSVR 2 games - May 2022

As E3 2022 looms in the horizon, Sony announces that its June State of Play will focus on new releases heading to its systems. Of course, what else is Sony going to say in this situation - but the kicker here is that rumors have been swirling that we'll see plenty more PSVR 2 games in this year's summer conferences.

Rumors point to PSVR 2 feature in next PlayStation Showcase - April 2, 2022

An April tweet from prominent PlayStation insider Tom Henderson rumored that the next PlayStation Showcase event will feature the PSVR 2 front and centre. The tweet cites a new email sent by Sony, named "Introducing PlayStation VR2", noting that the brand sent a similarly titled email weeks before PS5 pre-orders went live.

Developers try PSVR 2 at GDC 2022 - March 24, 2022

GDC 2022 offered up our first glimpse at how PSVR 2 is shaping up, with developers getting their noggins inside the headset for the first time. Judging from the resulting tweets , we're in for something special with the latest release.

Sony unveils PSVR 2 design - February 22, 2022

Sony shared a first look at the design of the new PlayStation VR 2 on the PlayStation Blog on February 22, 2022. The orb-shaped headset is a familiar sight to anyone who owned the previous model, but features a distinct PS5 vibe - all the way down to the tiny symbols imprinted across the headset. We've also learned of a new vent system and a lens adjustment dial placed on the device.

Sony launches PSVR 2 product page, with details around new Fresnel lenses - February 4, 2022

Sony published its full product page for the PSVR 2 system at the start of February, 2022. While we already knew much of the information in the new site, the page does detail the PSVR 2's use of Fresnel lenses. The original headset didn't use these ridged lenses, but the market has since adopted them as standard thanks to their thinner form factor. However, a recent patent from the brand also reveals that Sony may have fixed a key problem with this lens type - the "god rays" produced by light bouncing off the ridges in unexpected ways.

Sony has 'nothing to announce' regarding backwards compatibility - January 6, 2022

Journalist Stephen Totilo put the question of backwards compatibility to Sony shortly after the headset's specs and name were officially revealed. However, the company skirted the question, neither confirming nor denying the feature. The jury's still out on whether you'll be able to run previous generation games on the new PSVR 2, but we're not getting our hopes up.

Rumors have PSVR 2 shipping in Q2 2022 - January 6, 2022

When Chinese site Nweon predicted PlayStation VR 2 to begin shipping from Q2 2022, the world pricked its ears. The site used analysis from prominent Apple and VR analyst Ming-Chi Kuo to inform its speculation, which was heightened further in early January thanks to further support from Kuo.

PSVR 2 name and specs revealed at CES - January 4, 2022

Sony officially announced PSVR 2's name and key specs at its conference at CES 2022 and in a PlayStation Blog post . While we didn't get a look at the headset or a timeline for release, the brand revealed that the next generation will feature a 4K OLED HDR display system with 2000 x 2040 resolution per eye, headset-based controller tracking, feedback built into the headset, and haptic feedback in the controllers, and eye-tracking.

The first major title for the system was also announced; Horizon: Call of the Mountain is in development at Guerilla Games.

Sony files patent for PSVR 2 controllers - December 2021

Sony filed a patent at the end of 2021 for an input device using LEDs to communicate with a camera system that looks a lot like the controller renders released earlier in the year. We've already set our eyes on the new globe gamepads, but the new patent gives us more information on LED placement and how those lights will interact with the headset itself.

Headset design patent discovered - October 2021

DistritoXR unearthed a patent filing from Sony for a head-mounted display that looks a lot like the original PSVR. There's very little information divulged in the patent itself, however, and the actual filing was made back in 2019.

Rumors of holiday 2022 release date begin - June 2021

A Bloomberg report was published in June 2021, explaining Japan Display Inc.'s pivot to producing OLED displays for virtual reality. While it also suggested PSVR 2 will utilise OLED panels in its design, the highlight of the report suggests that Sony is 'aiming to release the successor [to PSVR] in the holiday period next year'.

Sony introduces new PSVR 2 controller - March 2021

Sony shared renders of a wraparound controller design on its official PlayStation Blog in the spring of 2021. The new globe-shaped controller will feature "adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, finger-touch detection and more", building on some of the foundational features of the DualSense controller. March's blog post also revealed that controllers will be tracked by the headset itself rather than a separate camera like the original system.

Sony announces its next generation of VR - February 2021

Promising "dramatic leaps forward in performance and interactivity", Sony announced that it was working on a successor to the PlayStation VR system in February 2021. We learned that the new system will connect via a single cable and "will incorporate some of the key features found in the DualSsense wireless controller." Sony also confirmed that the PSVR 2 release date would not be in 2021.

Interested in what virtual reality can do these days? Check out the best VR games currently available. Or, for a taste of Sony's offerings, take a look at the best PSVR games for the previous system.