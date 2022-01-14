National Dress Up Your Pet Day! Let's see your photos!

She was a golden girl with a special touch when it came to making us laugh. We're talking about beloved Hollywood legend, Betty White. Today would have been her 100th birthday, she passed away on New Year's Eve, but her legacy is living on in a big way. We all know how much she loved animals, in fact, she dedicated her time and money to protect all creatures great and small. Now, people all over the world are taking on the hashtag Betty White Challenge, adopting pets, or donating to local pet shelters. The hashtag has gone viral with people posting pictures of their new furry family members all over social media.
Comments / 0