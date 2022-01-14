ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD turns negative and returns to 1.1440, focus on US data

By Pablo Piovano
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD fades the initial spike to fresh highs near 1.1480. Chairwoman Lagarde suggested inflation pressures should ease in 2022. US Retail Sales surprised to the downside in December. After climbing as high as the 1.1480 region, and new two-month highs, EUR/USD deflated and returned to the mid-1.1400s, where it...

