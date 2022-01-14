ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley Township, NJ

Proposed Dog Parks Challenged

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DDx6P_0dlkhtRz00
The dog park is proposed to be located on Butler Boulevard, not far from the Bayview Avenue intersection. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

BERKELEY – Local officials want to build a new dog park in town, but are being challenged by the State Department of Environmental Protection.

The dog park is proposed to be located on Butler Boulevard, not far from the Bayview Avenue intersection.

The proposed plans don’t go all the way to the corner, where parents park to drop off or pick up their kids when the school bus comes. It’s a short distance from that intersection.

The park itself would be a fenced in area. A park for large dogs would be about .23 acres. An adjacent park for small dogs would be about .16 acres. Each would have their own entrance.

According to the plan map, the parking lot is closest to Bayview. This part would be gravel. There would be one entrance and one exit to the parking lot. A trash bin and a pet waste bin are planned. There is also a possibility of a water fountain so people could fill their water bottles or dog bowls.

You can’t see the wetlands from the road, but just beyond this property, there is marsh. The map shows a 50 foot buffer between the park and the wetlands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OBf9X_0dlkhtRz00
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection already has a clean-up/investigation site notice on the property. (Photo by Chris Lundy)

Councilman James Byrnes said the township did the work on the property and it’s clean and ready to be used.

The DEP shut down the progress on the park, Byrnes said at the end of December, even though the engineer designated the wetland area.

“Every project in town has been held up by the DEP,” he lamented.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection already has a clean-up/investigation site notice on the property. A monitor well is shown on the map of the proposal.

A request to the DEP for more information was not returned as of press time.

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Council: Communication Is Key In 2022

TOMS RIVER – Everyone on the governing body wants to communicate more in 2022. At the reorganization meeting, winners from last year’s election are sworn in, and the politicians take the time to reflect on the previous year and explain plans for this one. Councilman Kevin Geoghegan will...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

New Businesses Coming To Route 9

BERKELEY – The Route 9 corridor is the largest commercially zoned area in the township, and some new businesses are in the process of opening up. “Despite widespread business closures throughout the country because of the pandemic and downturn in the national economy, we have fared pretty well,” Berkeley Mayor Carmen Amato said. “We continue to work with the realtors and property owners along the corridor to stimulate business interest.”
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brush Fire Causing Delays On Parkway In Brick

BRICK – A brush fire is causing problems with the Wednesday night commute in Ocean County. According to the state Department of Transportation, the Garden State Parkway is closed in both directions in the area of Exit 91. Brick Police have also reported that Burnt Tavern Road North is...
BRICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
Berkeley Township, NJ
Government
Berkeley Township, NJ
Lifestyle
Jersey Shore Online

Lakehurst Officials Look Ahead To A Better New Year

LAKEHURST – Borough officials are looking toward a better year with a number of inhouse repair projects. Leadership and sub-committee membership will remain the same. Mayor Harry Robbins swore in returning councilmen James Davis and Gary Lowe at the start of the New Year’s Day reorganization meeting. “Let’s...
LAKEHURST, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Bus Issues Loom During Jackson Board Reorganization

JACKSON – New board members were sworn in but familiar problems were voiced as pandemic conditions and bus transportation issues dominated this year’s reorganization meeting. School Superintendent Nicole Pormilli said normally, the superintendent doesn’t issue a report during a reorganization meeting but she felt she needed to, regarding...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Man Left His Stamp On History

BRICK – Little is known or recorded about one-time Brick resident and World War I veteran Percy Gant (1894 -1963) who lived on Drum Point Road in what was then called the Osbornville section of Brick. By all accounts, he supported himself and his family while working off the...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Southern Ocean Chamber Reports 2021 Was All About Outcomes

SHIP BOTTOM – The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce took time at their annual State of the Chamber to report continued efforts to move local business, consumer outreach and trusted resources to the forefront during a year that began with most locked down from COVID-19. “The 2021 outcomes are a community success,” stated Southern Ocean Chamber President Jeremy DeFillippis, “it shows how the LBI Region businesses rallied to adjust to a better experience for all under unprecedented circumstances.” The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit organization that operates with no public funding, but through member dues, sponsorships and fundraising efforts such as Chowderfest, has continued to find solutions for the local economy since 1914. The outcomes for 2021 show dedication on many levels, due to the difficulty many businesses had in overcoming pandemic challenges. The chamber held 35 meetings and events, gathering over 1340 individual business representatives. The organization took part in 11 ribbon cuttings, received 22 sponsorships, and had 94 businesses participate in online and in person consumer shows such as the Virtual Wedding Road Show, which will be back in person this April 24. The chamber also welcomed 65 new members during 2021.
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Parks#Dep
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Mayor Rings In New Year

JACKSON – Familiar faces and strong words were part of the township’s 178th annual reorganization meeting which was its 16th under its current form of government. Mayor Michael Reina made reference to township’s system of government during his remarks. “The Faulkner Act form of government we have in Jackson confuses some people. The legislative body here works very hard getting everything lined up – as you would say – rules and regulations but they are laws, they’re resolutions and basically entertain what I need to run the township.”
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Changes Cause Argument Among Ocean County Leaders

OCEAN COUNTY – A new year, a new commissioner and some new committee assignments were all part of the annual reorganization meeting of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners but not everything went smoothly. With Commissioner Gerry P. Little retiring from the board last year, a vacancy opened up...
Jersey Shore Online

Electrical Fire Takes Down Pole & Wires

BEACHWOOD – After a transformer went up in flames on Birch Street early this morning, the fire took down a utility pole and wires, officials said. Members from the Beachwood Fire Department responded to a fire reported on Birch near Beachwood Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters found a transformer on fire with wires arcing and also burning.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Jersey Shore Online

Jackson Residents Want Commercial Land Rezoned To Residential

JACKSON – Local residents want commercial property near them to be rezoned as residential since a warehouse and offices are proposed for the area. Janice and James Rapp of 49 Johnson Lane brought their issue before the Township Council. They said they were surprised at the proposed development since they thought they were buying into a quiet, agricultural area.
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Sheriff Running For Re-Election

TOMS RIVER – County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy, former police chief of Toms River, announced that he’s running for re-election. “It has been a true honor to serve the people of Ocean County as Sheriff,” said Mastronardy. “I look forward to continuing the good work of this dedicated department and working with the Ocean County Board of Commissioners to institutionalize long term public safety plans for Ocean County.”
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Howell Township Honors Its Veterans

HOWELL – With the goal to remember and honor our country’s veterans, several organizations came out to lay wreaths on graves of those who might have been forgotten during the holiday season. This year, The Howell Heritage and Historical Society partnered with Wreaths Across America to have a...
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Oyster Creek To Pay $150,000 Fine To NRC

LACEY – Holtec Decommissioning International LLC, (HDI) will pay the Nuclear Regulatory Commission a $150,000 fine for security violations found at the Oyster Creek Generating Station. NRC spokesman Neil Sheehan told Jersey Shore Online that: “Holtec has accepted the violation. The company has notified us that it intends to...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Construction On Route 37 To Begin This Week

TOMS RIVER – The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) has just announced that parts of the shoulder on Route 37 in Toms River will be closed beginning tomorrow, January 12. Between January 12 and 13 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., the shoulder on Route 37 between Thomas...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy