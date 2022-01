Multiplayer or co-op elements might appear in the near title. A new South Park game has been confirmed to be in development at Question Games. With offices in both California and Virginia, the team behind the upcoming title has worked on a number of AAA games including the BioShock series, Dishonored, and Thief: Deadly Shadows. As polar opposite as these credits may appear when imagining a comedic RPG, some of the members of staff were also part of the past two titles in the South Park series The Stick of Truth and The Fractured But Whole.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO