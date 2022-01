FRA is invested in mostly floating rate loans; these should benefit and act as a hedge with higher rates coming. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies (FRA) has been making some strong moves lately. Over the last month alone, the fund's discount had gone from 5.42% to just 1.11%. A considerable decline from the 10% discount it was flirting with a year ago. It seems that all investors have received the same memo this time; higher rates will be coming in 2022.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO